Naana Brown held a naming ceremony for her child which saw many Ghanaian celebrities in attendance, celebrating the memorable occasion

Bill Asamoah and pastor Kyiri Abosom were two of the notable individuals present with the pastor gifting the baby $300

In the comments section of the video shared by blogger Zionfelix, many people admired the cute son of the actress and the plush ceremony

Ghanaian actress Naana Brown held a lavish naming ceremony for her son, Obrempong Boateng Acheampong, drawing several high-profile personalities to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The event, filled with music, dancing, and joy became a major highlight on social media.

Among the notable figures present was actor Bill Asamoah, along with popular pastor Kyiri Abosom, who gifted the baby $300 as a token of blessing.

Videos from the event, shared by blogger Zionfelix, captured the oppulence of the celebration. In one clip, Naana Brown and her husband, Santiago, were seen dancing with excitement, dressed in beautiful outfits.

The couple in 2024 announced that they were having a baby. Naana Brown had a remarkable 2024, marking two major milestones.

She conceived her baby and completed her new home. The actress openly shared her journey at the time, posting heartwarming moments of her pregnancy and the construction of her house.

One viral video showed her dancing joyfully with Santiago, who affectionately kissed her baby bump.

Fans congratulate Naana Brown

Fans flooded the comment section of Zionfelix’s post, admiring the beauty of the ceremony and the actress’s adorable son. Many praised the couple’s love and affection.

amma_ampomaah commented:

"Handsome Nana Santiago and his beautiful wife Naana Brown."

godson_vee reacted:

"An American will never give 💶 euros in America but Ghana de33 everything dollar...dollar this dollar that."

gyima97 commented:

"DNA testing is more important than naming ceremony oo yooo."

99ideas72 said:

"Do u mean Nana Ama has given birth to a boy??"

esin.nam commented:

"So meaning the gods don't take afia seriously😂😂congratulations to her."

gyima97 wrote:

delicatend3 said:

"Congratulations to them."

Berla Mundi heavily pregnant

Media personality Berla Mundi is also expecting a baby soon and has been spotted with a large baby bump on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi was at an event dressed in a suit but it could not fully conceal her baby bump.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate her after noticing the bump.

Source: YEN.com.gh