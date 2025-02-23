A preacher got on the bad side of a Ghanaian man when she decided to preach at 4:AM in the backyard of his apartment building

He recorded her as she preached at the top of her voice and lamented that she was making noise and disturbing the sleep of residents

He shared the video on his TikTok page and it stirred debate with some folks siding with the preacher while others felt it was wrong for her to do that

A Ghanaian man was unhappy when a preacher entered the backyard of his apartment at 4 AM to spread the gospel. She preached loudly, disrupting his sleep and potentially that of residents.

The man recorded the scene and shared the video on TikTok, complaining about the disturbance. The video quickly gained attention, with some people supporting him and others defending the preacher.

Some Ghanaians argued that religious activities should not disturb others, especially at odd hours. Others felt that preaching was important and should not be restricted. Some folks claimed that the gospel was a life-changing message and should be allowed to be shared regardless of the time and place.

What the law says about noise-making

Ghana’s laws address disturbances to the peace. Section 298 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, of 1960, states that anyone who disrupts public tranquillity with loud noises or disturbances can face criminal charges.

The law aims to maintain order and protect people from unnecessary disruptions. Violators can be fined up to ten penalty units, but enforcement remains a challenge.

Ghanaian man and preacher stir debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Selikem said:

"The word of God shouldn't inconvenience others, explore more ways of sharing the gospel. it's worrying that some don't find it disturbing. God help us."

Rev Maxi wrote:

"Some of this person who are rejecting the word of God now will run to the same men and women of God when they have a problem."

Chop@1994 said:

"Why doesn't she come in the morning to preach rather than, u can do this in my area, I will sack u or report you to the police."

Nourishroot commented:

"A day will come you will wish someone would come and shout the word of God into your ears."

Don Emmanuel🇬🇭🇦🇪🇨🇦 commented:

"A day will come when you will wish to hear the word of God but u won't get it."

prophetchris505 said:

"Leave her alone If Shatta was doing a concert 🎵 you wouldn’t say a word."

Ama Empress commented:

"Masa keep quiet and listen to the word of God."

Adomba Selina said:

"Because of social media likes see how u are talking to a woman of God hmmm God have mercy on us."

