A video of a Ghanaian lady talking about being single has gone viral on social media

She opened up on a conversation she had with her mother about getting married and prayed that God would give her a husband

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video comforted the young lady with many hoping that she would get a husband

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens online after she opened up on a comment her mother recently made about marriage.

In a video site by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady who was seated alone in the room said it all happened after her mother saw her one day and asked whether she was now dating someone.

A Ghanaian lady prays to God for a caring man as a lover in a trending video. Photo credit:@adwoaadepapriscy744/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said judging from the question posed, it was evident her mother was signalling to her that time was running out as far as her decision to get married was concerned.

The lady at the moment then prayed to God to give her a man as her husband.

"But on the low key, some of us are getting old, recently my mum asked if I have not found anyone yet. From the way she said, it appears as if I am inching closer to my expiry date"

"God who gives a husband, please share and let me also have a husband," she said looking sad.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the lady's plea for a husband

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the lady with many urging her not to be discouraged.

kobbywine commented:

"At my age koraa I am under pressure to remarry after a year of being a widower. Where to start koraaa aye confusion."

REALMAN ANDY stated:

"At first marrying a fine gal was our priority but after corona money has been our dream.."

George Tenkorang indicated:

"AMA kindly tell ur mum…..I dey one corner (Akyemfoɔ awareɛ)"

Akwasi Abrantie added:

"Ama I have been sent to you by God oo."

Rich Kobby Carter8 commented:

"When they enter your dm reply nice and stop friend zoning them. Thank you."

kobby Othniel indicated:

"Don’t rush okay.!! Life is not a race."

Mother of one laments being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has cried out over her inability to find a lover.

She lashed out in a video on TikTok and accused some men of refusing to have an affair with her simply because she is a single mother.

The lady who seemed visibly angry remarked that the stance by some men not to date single mothers makes no sense.

