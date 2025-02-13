Counsellor Charlotte Oduro is in court after her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, filed a suit to dissolve their 16-year-old marriage

Among the many reasons for his suit, Apostle Oduro reportedly claims his wife gave him his conjugal rights only 12 times during their marriage

The reported claim in the suit which has found its way onto social media has sparked reactions online

Marriage counsellor and media personality Charlotte Oduro and her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, are currently in a divorce battle.

In a statement shared by Apostle Oduro, the founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church, indicated that they had already dissolved the marriage traditionally and were waiting for the court to finalise it.

Following his announcement, details of his suit asking the court to dissolve their 16-year-old marriage have emerged online.

Charlotte Oduro is reportedly accused of denying her husband his conjugal rights in their divorce suit. Photo source: @therealwomaninme, @apostlesolomonoduro

Blogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips24 fame shared some details in a recent video. Apostle Oduro filed the original petition in April 2024 but amended it in November 2024 after Counsellor Charlotte's response.

Solomon Oduro claims marriage is beyond repair

According to the Gossips24 video, which showed excerpts of the document, Charlotte Oduro's husband wants the court to dissolve the marriage because he believes it has gone beyond redemption.

Among the many points he reportedly made to support his claim was the refusal of his wife to eat meals prepared from the kitchen by the chef in the house. For many months, the suit is reported to have claimed, Charlotte Oduro has been preparing her meals in the master bedroom, separate from what he eats.

Also, he reportedly claimed his wife has never helped him in the financial upkeep of their home, even though she has been earning a lot of money from businesses he helped her build.

Charlotte Oduro and husband mated 12 times?

Apart from the above concerns, one other major point Apostle Oduro raised in his suit was the alleged denial of his conjugal rights.

The suit reportedly claims that Apostle Oduro has only had 12 intercourses with his wife during the 16 years of their marriage. They married in 2008.

Watch the Gossips24 video below:

Netizens in disbelief over Apostle Oduro's claim

After hearing the claim of 12 matings with his wife in 16 years, some online users have doubted the story.

i_am_mhilly said:

"I don’t believe this cooked story."

obaapa_may said:

"12 times p3 eii how? Se Sen? It couldn’t be me and my husband tweaaa a week koraaa Sen na 12years 😂😂😂😂."

trudy.2019 said:

"You might as well do a series ."

mz_frimpz said:

"The 16 times were the times she got pregnant with the 3 kids. Wow how can you believe this story? 😂

iam_afiaadiepena said:

"I thought love does not keep wrongs or?"

elikemthegossip_official said:

"Oh how 😂😂😂😂."

whats_up_gh said:

"12 times in 16 years … Kyer3 s3 I can’t think far. Apostle I’m sorry but I don’t believe this."

Apostle Solomon Oduro and his wife, Counsellor Charlotte, celebrated the 10th anniversary of their church, Royal Victory Family, in 2016. Photo source: Apostle Solomon Oduro

Charlotte Oduro recalls disturbing her husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro had recalled how she once disturbed his peace.

In an old video, she reminisced about locking the man of God indoors and doing numerous things to provoke his anger.

She mentioned that she did not like how overly calm her husband was and tried her best to evoke his fiery side.

