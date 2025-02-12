Charlotte Oduro has left many people in disbelief after she opened up on the ordeal her ex-husband faced during their marriage

This comes after she explained how her ex-husband almost lost his sanity because of their marital problems

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their disclosure on the comments by Charlotte Oduro

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An old video of the embattled marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro talking about the ordeal her ex-husband Apostle Solomon Oduro endured during their union has left many sad on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Charlotte Oduro who appeared as a guest on a radio show was asked if she would advise an unmarried pastor to marry a woman like herself.

She simply responded saying only if God gives the permission.

Charlotte Oduro speaks about the ordeal her ex-husband went through during their marriage Photo credit: @Apostle Solomon Oduro/TikTok @utvghana/X

Source: UGC

Using her lived experience to advise people, Charlotte Oduro in that interview confessed that her ex-husband was overwhelmed with problems arising from their marriage.

She admitted that it got point where Apostle Solomon Oduro had a mental breakdown and nearly lost his sanity because of their marriage.

He recounted how the founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church International could take to the streets in the middle of the night.

Charlotte Oduro speaks about the ordeal her ex-husband went through during their marriage Photo credit: @Apostle Solomon Oduro/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Abeiku do you know that it got to a point that around 12am, my husband would be roaming in town. He was loosing his sanity."

Charlotte Oduro then opened up on how her husband sought the intervention of an elder to try and solve their marital issues only for her to win over the admiration of the mediator simply because of her fluency in Ga.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 400 likes and 33 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Charlotte Oduro's marriage

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the collapse of Charlotte Oduro's marriage.

Kaye indicated:

"Also no matter how famous u get. please keep your private life private."

Heleciousbaby explained:

"At least she admits when she's at fault. That also shows maturity."

Fragrance wheel by Akoto commented:

"You see how she adores his husband. She knows her flaws and appreciates her husband for tolerating her."

fauxia added:

"He was gathering strength, now he has the strength. He zoomed out gradually."

Spareparts_JB Investments added:

"I’m really hurt things has to escalate to this level. May God mend every broken and bring this lovely couple back together. So help us God"

Queen Jude Official added:

"Everyone has a breaking point and I believe that's where the man is right now."

Charlotte Oduro advises single ladies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Charlotte Oduro admonished single ladies not to be very careful when it comes to marriage.

In a video, the counsellor said her experiences have proven that it is better to be well-prepared before one gets married.

She emphasized that it was not of any use to rush into marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh