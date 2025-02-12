Apostle Solomon Oduro's reasons for divorcing his wife have come to bear after some members of the media reportedly got access to their divorce papers

The General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church shared several unreasonable habits he endured from his wife as grounds for their marriage to be dissolved

Suspicions of infidelity and neglect of marital and motherly duties were among some of the pastor's reasons

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro and her husband's divorce announcement has stoked a frenzy on social media as Ghanaians continue to obsess over the renowned counsellor's marriage failure.

The church founder and the counsellor had been married for 16 years with three kids: two teenage daughters and a son.

According to Gossip24 TV, the counsellor's husband filed for their divorce in 2024, citing several reasons as grounds.

In a court document intercepted by the blog, Apostle Solomon Oduro raised suspicions of infidelity on the part of his wife.

Apostle Oduro alleged that his wife was meeting a former lover, as per reports he received from his kids.

Per the court documents, The General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church also claimed that his wife was not contributing to their union as a mother and wife.

Apostle Oduro recounted in his pea to the court that his wife stopped eating from their personal chef as she preferred to cook from their master bedroom. She instructed their kids to do the same.

The church leader explained to the court that his wife's behaviour affected him mentally and robbed him of the opportunity to properly father his kids.

Apostle Oduro lists demands after divorce

As per the intercepted court documents, counsellor Charlotte Oduro is seeking joint custody over their three kids.

The church leader also begged the court to be given GH₵550,000 cedis after his divorce from Charlotte Oduro.

While the church leader now drives a Nissan Rogue, he wrote in his plea that his wife now owns a fleet, including a Range Rover, thanks to his efforts in establishing the woman in his media and counselling career.

Christiana Awui fires Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni, who is a sworn critic of Counsellor Charlotte Oduro, has spoken after the latter's divorce.

The Kumawood actress referenced the counsellor's marital woes to advance her stance that Charlotte Oduro's counselling was detrimental and a disgrace to women.

Awuni argued that Ghanaians deserved an apology from the divorcee for feeding women with what she called questionable marriage counsel for years.

