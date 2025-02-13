Charlotte Oduro in an old video that has resurfaced amid her divorce saga with her ex-husband recalled how she disturbed his peace

In the video, she reminisced how she locked the man of God indoors and did numerous things to drive him to anger

She mentioned that at the time, she did not like how overly calm her husband was and tried her best to evoke his fiery side

An old video of marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has resurfaced online as she goes through a divorce with her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

In the video, she admitted to disturbing his peace, recalling an incident where she locked him indoors and did several things to provoke him.

She said his calmness frustrated her even more, but over time, it humbled her and made her feel ashamed of her actions. The couple was married for 16 years and had three children. Two teenage daughters and a son.

The resurfaced video comes at a time when Apostle Oduro has accused his wife of meeting a former lover, a claim he reportedly learned from their children. According to court documents, he also alleged that she was not fulfilling her duties as a wife and mother.

Apostle Oduro claimed that his wife stopped eating meals prepared by their chef and instead cooked in their bedroom, instructing their children to do the same. He said her actions affected him mentally and made it difficult for him to be a present father.

Charlotte Oduro is seeking joint custody of their children, while Apostle Oduro has asked the court for GH₵550,000 as part of the divorce settlement.

Apostle Oduro and wife trigger divorce debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

King Priest commented:

"Thank God for her videos! God really has a way of saving the innocent."

Na👑Na GyamfI said:

"Yet people will blame the man all cos she's their mama smh."

adansepipim211 commented:

"Se sen...this woman has been advising people about marriage but looks like she was actually acting a Chinese movie at home."

Nana Addo Afriyie-Buckman said:

"So how on earth did you become a marriage counsellor?"

Frederick said:

"Such a woman n Ghanaians are clapping for her."

user6169490574229 said:

"This woman really tormented the man. She even takes pride in the harm she caused him. Been there before."

Africans_voice commented:

"Those of u calling her names no, remember she did all this in the past before becoming a counselor, and she will not advise anyone to do the same."

linanyark1 said:

"Ooh dear😳why this far???May God forgive you 🙏 and it's very shameful to say this in public."

tinabrine2 commented:

"That's why when some issues come out, we shouldn't judge quickly. Some people are saying evil about the man but he knew what he was going through."

