Buz Stop Boys have unveiled the new mini excavator they had acquired as they unboxed it in a video and posted it on their social media pages

In the video, they noted that the machine was acquired through the donations of President John Dramani Mahama and dancehall musician Shatta Wale

The video melted many hearts who applauded them for their incredible job in keeping the country clean

A member of the voluntary sanitation group, Buz Stop Boys has announced that the money donated by dancehall musician Shatta Wale and President John Dramani Mahama had been used to purchase a mini excavator.

Buz Stop Boys buy a new machine

In a lovely video posted on the team's Instagram page, some of the members of the group unboxed the mini excavator they had bought.

In the video, they noted that the GH¢30k donated by Shatta Wale and the GH¢50k donated by President Mahama went into the acquiring of the machine which would make their routine cleanup exercises easier.

While unboxing the machine in the video, they spoke about how far they had come and they highlighted how they started with small tools and have now advanced to bigger machines.

In the caption of the Instagram post, they expressed their sincere gratitude to President Mahama and Shatta Wale and noted that unboxing the machine was a happy moment for them.

"Thanks to president @officialjdmahama @shattawalenima and halfway unboxed 😀🙏🇬🇭🇬🇭 it a happy moment."

Reactions to the Buz Stop Boys video

The video touched the hearts of many people such that they tagged the official Instagram accounts of President Mahama and Shatta Wale to thank them.

Below are the opinions and lovely reactions of social media users to the Buz Stop Boys' video:

dadajoelive said:

"Thank you @shattawalenima, thank you @officialjdmahama."

akomawrites said:

"Aww…this made me smile👏🏾 God bless them, your team and all donors 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

jay_kan1999 said:

"Here in Japan KOMATSU machines mostly uses the metal tyres but others like YANMAN or HITACHI used the rubber ones anyway congratulations 👏🏿 to u guys and thanks to the all the supporters ☝🏿❤️."

seanyummy said:

"If they wanna supply you equipment for your work cool but going into partnership with dem di33 you gonna regret."

stellathe_star77 said:

"Awww this what we are talking about(practical not just words)🙌👏may God bless all the people that have been helping you guys 👏."

linathevessel said:

"Come and see me smiling sheepishly 😂😂😂 God bless y'all."

Buz Stop Boys blast hit and run driver

YEN.com.gh reported that on one of the routine cleaning exercises of Buz Stop Boys, one of their members was accidentally knocked down by a driver.

The diver, who attempted to run off was intercepted and dealt with resulting in chaos erupting at the incident scene around the Ablekuma NIC.

Netizens who saw the post were unhappy and expressed their displeasure in the comments section, while others asked about the condition of the person who was knocked down.

