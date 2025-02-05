Little Mercy Smith passed away from a severe illness while on admission at a medical facility on Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The late Efiewura TV series actress left behind her husband and four children, with a one-week observation being held on Saturday, December 28, 2024

Little Mercy Smith's funeral service will be held at 7 Black Lagoon Street at Odorkor Tipper in Accra on Saturday, March 1, 2025

The details of the late Efiewura TV series star actress Mercy Little Smith's funeral have surfaced on social media.

The photo of the Ghanaian actress' obituary shared by a TikToker @teddyarthur1 indicated that her funeral service will be held at 7 Black Lagoon Street at Odorkor Tipper in Accra, Greater Accra Region on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Mercy Little Smith will be buried at a public cemetery following the conclusion of the funeral service, which is expected to be attended by the late actress' family, friends and colleagues in the Ghanaian movie industry.

A thanksgiving service for the late 43-year-old Efiewura TV series actress will also be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Efiewura series actress Little Mercy Smith's death

The late Mercy Little Smith sadly passed away from severe health issues while on admission at a medical facility on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

The deceased actress was survived by her husband Alexis Ane Ayerizang and her four children, Russell, Whitney, Kojo and Wedam.

The news of the late actress' demise was confirmed in a social media post by actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, who played the role of Judge Koboo, the promiscuous husband of the actress' character Benyiwa in the Efiewura TV series.

The news also led to an outpour of tributes for the late Mercy Little Smith, who had been inactive in the Ghanaian movie industry for many years before her untimely passing.

A one-week observation event was held at the late actress' family house in Accra on Saturday, December 28, 2024. Many celebrities including Koo Fori, Martha Ankomah, Kofi Adjorlolo, Kwame Dzokoto, and some DSTV officials, attended the celebration to commiserate with Little Mercy Smith's husband, son, and other relatives.

President John Mahama, who was reportedly providing financial support for the late Little Mercy Smith as she battled her serious health challenges, also donated GH₵5K to the late actress' family.

The president also donated other essential items, including drinks and water, which were used to serve the guests and sympathisers present at the one-week observation.

Ghanaians mourn the late Little Mercy Smith

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media below:

Obi Odo commented:

"Awww God, why 🥺🥺?"

Ginababy said:

"Hmmm so sad 😞."

Dee’s Cakes commented:

"May her soul rest in peace. My dear, it’s well."

Nora said:

"Aww Little. Her passing still breaks my heart."

