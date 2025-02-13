Tanzanian musician Juma Jux publicly proposed to his Nigerian sweetheart Priscilla Ojo in a private ceremony in Tanzania on February 12, 2025, in the presence of their families and close friends

In a video circulating online, Juma Jux spoke about the 5.2-carat diamond ring and it is the second ring for his dear wife worth at least $50k

Many people thronged to the comment section to congratulate them and to admire their love story

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux publicly proposed to his wife, Priscilla Ojo, for the second time in front of her family and friends in a beautiful private ceremony.

Juma Jux buys a second wedding ring for Priscilla Ojo worth GH¢770k. Image Credit: @juma_jux and @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux buys Priscilla a second diamond ring

The beautiful ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in Tanzania at the Kilimanjaro Hotel Kempinski.

The ceremony was attended by Priscilla's mother and seasoned Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, her aunty and star Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham, her best friend and social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and her close family and friends.

Juma's mother and elder sister, Fatima, as well as his close friends, were also guests at the lovely second proposal.

A video posted by a close friend of the Ojo family and Real Housewives of Lagos reality TV star, Chioma Ikokwu, showed Juma speaking about the diamond ring he got for Priscilla.

In the video, he told Chioma that the second ring cost $50,000 (GH¢ 770,628.50) and it was a 5.2-carat diamond ring.

Juma Jux speaks about proposal

Juma Jux posted a lovely video from the second proposal on his Instagram page and shared it on the Instagram feed of his wife, Priscilla.

In the caption, he explained that the reason he proposed a second time was because he wanted to do it in the presence of her family and dearest friends.

The Ololufe Mi hitmaker noted that it was essential to double the size of the second diamond ring for the all important proposal.

"Baby I’m proposing to you a second time, but this time in front of your family and dearest friends and with a ring twice the size 💎 💍"

The Tanzanian musician noted that he loved his Nigerian wife with everything in him and could not wait to spend forever with her.

"I love you with everything in me and I can’t wait to spend forever with you my love ❤️ #JP2025"

Reactions to Juma and Priscilla's proposal

Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa, 2023 Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon breaker Hilda Baci, and several other Nigerian celebrities and fans thronged to the comment section to congratulate Priscilla and Juma Jux, known as The Mkambalas.

Below are the heartwarming messages people left in the comment section of the video from the proposal ceremony:

enioluwaofficial said:

"Together, you both are a reminder that love is not just about finding the right person but about choosing them, every single day. And today, you’ve made a promise to do just that in front of us—for a lifetime. I pray God keeps your love together forever!❤️"

janemena said:

"Love is the greatest thing on earth when you find the right one. I wish you both a blissful marriage. No worry, Marriage too sweet. The times you are upset is nothing compared to all the sweet times y’all will share together. Love you both💃🏽🥰🥰🥰"

hildabaci said:

"I can’t stop smiling ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

enioluwaofficial said:

"They call this one Diamond. It’s Rock my brother placed on that finger, before we left sef, Priscilla say her hand they pain her!😍 @juma_jux you do this one!😁."

veekee_james said:

"So beautiful 😍 congratulations hun❤️."

sharonooja said:

Congratulations gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️your home is blessed forever .. joy unending in Jesus name ❤️❤️ you are such a delight you deserve it all❤️

diana_eneje said:

"Congratulations JP 🥰♥️💎!"

swaggdaddyyoungray said:

"Jp2025 is here to stay!!!!❤️."

caramel.plugg said:

"God is the greatest!!! Congratulations baby girl 💘💘💘💘💘."

shankcomics said:

"I Dey marry tomorrow no worry🥹😍."

swaggdaddyyoungray said:

"Lets go!!!❤️🔥."

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's proposal in Tanzania. Image Credit: @juma_jux and @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

2baba unveils bae weeks after leaving Annie

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian singer 2Baba unveiled his new lover weeks after his separation from his long-time wife Annie Idibia.

Details which emerged on social media showed that the African Queen hitmaker's lover is an Edo state lawmaker named Natasha Osawaru.

2Baba has talked about his intentions with Osawaru and his failed marriage to Annie, sparking numerous reactions.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh