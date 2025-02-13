A video of a Ghanaian businessman presenting a gold watch to the Otumfuo has emerged on social media

The young man, known as the Warrior King, gifted the Asantehene an 18-karat Gold wristwatch

Many social media users who came across the video on TikTok thronged the comment section to react

A young Ghanaian businessman identified as the Warrior King has paid homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his palace in Kumasi.

The Warrior King visited the Manhyia Palace recently to participate in the Akwasidae Festival.

The Warrior King, a Ghanaian businessman, gifts the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, an 18-Karat gold wristwatch. Photo credit: UGC.

The Akwasidae Festival is a traditional ceremony held every six weeks on a Sunday in the Ashanti Kingdom of Ghana.

The ceremony is marked by a series of events, which includes the Asantehene meeting with his subjects and chiefs in the Manhyia Palace courtyard.

He also leads a procession in a palanquin decorated with gold jewellery amid singing and dancing followed by an exchange of pleasantries with his sub-chiefs and dignitaries.

During the visit, the young Ghanaian businessman gifted the King of the Ashanti Kingdom an 18-karat gold wristwatch.

A video circulating on social media captured the Warrior King showing the gold wristwatch to the Asantehene, who was seated on his stool and surrounded by his subjects and elders.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu IIsteps out recently in his full traditional regalia for an event. Photo credit: Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio/Facebook.

How much is an 18-karat Gold wristwatch worth?

According to the caption on the trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 18-karat gold wristwatch, which came in a luxury box, was worth millions of cedis.

However, prices sighted on the Luxury Watches USA portal indicated that the cost of an 18-karat gold wristwatch ranged between $4,400 (GH¢67,815.31) to $1,000,000 (GH¢15,412,570.00), depending on the brand, model & condition of the timepiece.

After receiving the expensive gift, the Otumfuo shook the hand of the businessman, thanking him for his visit and the generous gesture.

Below is the video of King Warrior presenting the gold watch to the Asantehene.

Netizens react to Warrior King's gesture

The Warrior King's gesture to the Otumfuo sparked a flurry of reactions from some netizens who chanced on the video.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the video.

@AC 4219 said:

"The rich people you they give them what about we the poor? hummm."

@ANITAKLODINS also said:

"At times people say, we don’t give to the rich, that’s why some people remain poor, sometimes the act of kindness can open greater doors and opportunities for u, they really appreciate it."

@SirErnest commented

"Was the guy trying to put it on the king's wrist? It will never happen."

@Jakesman119 also commented:

"Brave king … He didn’t put them on immediately.. They have to be tested first."

Otumfuo boasts about being incorrupt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Otumfuo touted himself as an incorruptible king, who is fair and just to all manner of persons.

Speaking to some Muslim clerics in the Ashanti Region, the revered king said his judgements have never been influenced by bribes.

The Asantehene stated categorically that he can never be influenced by anyone.

