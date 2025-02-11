Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro of Royal Victory Family Church, has popped up with a new video showcasing a new hairstyle

The video, which had him praying and prophesying to his followers, showed the pastor dripping in high fashion with Jerry curled hair

The video, coming amid his divorce from Counsellor Oduro, has triggered mixed reactions about his marriage and work from online users

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, has posted a new video after their divorce.

Apostle Oduro, who announced the end of his 16-year-old marriage to Counsellor Charlotte on Monday, February 10, 2025, recently stepped out and showed off his style

Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband drips and prays

In a video shared on social media, the founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church International was spotted wearing a double-pocket shirt in army green. He tucked his shirt into a pair of white trousers. He matched his outfit with a silver necklace, bead bracelet, and spectacles.

Moving from his house, he entered a black Mitsubishi Pajero 4x4. After sitting in the car, he shared some words of inspiration.

He started with a prophecy over his followers' lives, health, jobs, travel, and other plans.

"...In the name of Jesus receive the ability and power to overcome every situation and authority to triumph over circumstances.

"I pray for you to receive strength and power. May you recover and discover yourself back again, in the name of Jesus. My name is still Apostle Solomon Oduro, your destiny therapist..."

Watch the video below:

Apostle Solomon Oduro's video sparks reactions

The video shared by Solomon Oduro has garnered mixed reactions. While some admired his looks, others have blasted him over his handling of the divorce. Some thought he needed the prayers to fix his marital issues.

iam.maamebema didn't like the jerry curls :

"Pastor nso diɛ anka jerry curls fa wo ho bɛn, boiiɛɛɛ."

abena_chary also wondered about the Jerry curls:

"Is that jelly curls on his head? Eiii modern-day pastors😂."

theaudani criticised the announcement of divorce:

"Oh gyae woasem. Aware gyae3 mu press release😂😂. What was your motive."

mawulinie prayed for the apostle:

"In the name of Jesus, may your marriage be healed."

lordebe said:

"Aaa Sofo,u come takeover from Ogyaba's trend🙌."

ben.wright.12139 said:

"Use this prayer energy to restore and revive your marriage. Leave our problems alone Jesus would take care of them."

aphazek77 said:

"Fake nkwaaa....how just want to show us his black MICRO V8😂."

See the full photo of Apostle Oduro below:

Charlotte Oduro drops advice amid divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Charlotte Oduro had offered advice on how to handle losing people and how to close the door on them.

Her advice, recorded in a video, surfaced online after her husband, Solomon Oduro, announced their divorce.

Coming after news of her separation, some online users have criticised Charlotte Oduro's advice as not genuine.

