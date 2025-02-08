Nigerian content creator, Deacon Famous and his Ghanaian girlfriend tied the knot at their traditional wedding in Accra

The couple exchanged vows in a stunning customary wedding held on Friday, February 7

A video of Deacon Famous and Mawusi Faith's wedding emerged on social media with many netizens congratulating the couple

Popular Nigerian content creator, Deacon Famous and his Ghanaian bride, Mawusi Faith, married at a gorgeous customary wedding in Ghana.

The couple publicly married in Accra on Friday, February 7, 2025, to seal their love before their respective families.

Popular Nigerian entertainers such as comedienne Brain Jotter, gospel musician, Moses Bliss and veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu were among the high-profile dignitaries who attended the traditional ceremony.

Deacon Famous and Mawusi Faith donned multiple outfits for their traditional wedding, representing their respective cultures beautifully.

The bride looked stunning in a modest traditional dress with pink details, while Deacon Famous, known in private life as Awesome Chidiebere, rocked a traditional Nigerian outfit during the customary wedding.

The pair rocked matching kente in one of the videos that captured their stunning lavish reception.

In a video of the traditional marriage sighted by YEN.com.gh, the couple posed for pictures Ngozi Ezeonu.

Ngozi Ezeonu reportedly has a special bond with the groom, calling him her son in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Netizens congratulate the couple

Following the emergence of the wedding video on social media, netizens congratulated Deacon Famous and Mawusi Faith.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered over 62,000 likes and 612 comments.

Below are some of the comments:

@Emyscot said:

"Ngozi Ezeonu is a lovely soul but she is not Deacon mother Deacon mother is from Delta state while the father is from Enugu state Enugu-ezike precisely but both parents are late."

@angelaking8138 also said:

"For now, Ghanaians n Nigerians are becoming one through marriage n their kids are half naija half Gh.thats good n e discrimination will stop.my elder sis married a naija man n they are happy."

@B.L.M comment:

"Wow! I never knew that this guy Deacon was her son. I used to watch his skits but they Disappeared. Congratulations to the gorgeous couple."

@Mistaopinion also comment:

"We all sat and watched Ngozi’s movies and went to bed. Mawusi nkoa took it World Cup and vowed to marry from her family & now gbamm!"

@Abundance wrote:

"Congratulations to both of you! May your house be blessed with laughter, Joy, peace, wealth, wisdom and God's divine protection in Jesus' name amen."

Moses Bliss marries Marie Wiseborn

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-British wife, Marie Wiseborn, tied the knot in a colourful wedding in Accra, Ghana.

The Nigeria-Ghana traditional marriage occurred on Thursday, February 29, 2025.

The traditional wedding happened after the couple had already married legally a few days ago.

Some of the guests at the wedding included entertainers such as comedienne Real Warri Pikin and fashion designer Veeky James attended the traditional ceremony.

