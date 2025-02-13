Mzvee, in a video, opened up about a medical condition she had with her eyesight and explained why she wore glasses

The singer noted that she had attempted to undergo laser surgery abroad to treat her eye problem but she was not eligible for the procedure

Mzvee added that she had difficulties seeing people in public without her glasses as her vision gets blurry

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee has opened up about her eye problems.

Mzvee speaks about her eye problems as she explains why she always wears glasses. Photo source: Mzvee

Source: Facebook

The former Lynx Entertainment record label signee took to social media to interact with her fans and explain why she always wears glasses on most occasions.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, singer Mzvee shared that she had astigmatism, and was long-sighted. She said her eyeballs had not developed into their right shapes due to the medical condition.

She said:

"Let us talk about my eyesight. So, I have astigmatism. I am far-sighted or long-sighted and basically, the shape of my eyeballs is not the right shape."

The Come and See My Morda hitmaker noted that she had recently travelled abroad to see if she could undergo laser surgery and fix the eye problem but was not eligible for the procedure.

Mzvee explained that per consultation, she was informed that she could have undergone the surgery but it was not advisable for her to do so because her eyeballs were not shaped like every regular individual.

She noted that she could get herself contacts for her eyes, but she needed the hard type, which would have made it uncomfortable for her to walk around freely.

Singer Mzvee posing for photos beside a swimming pool in the night. Photo source: Mzvee

Source: Facebook

The songstress said she had difficulties seeing people in public as her vision gets blurry and sometimes feels sleepy when she walks around without her glasses.

Mzvee shared that she had been wearing glasses since she was eight years old and was born with Astigmatism medical condition, which her parents did not discover earlier on in her life.

She added that she was not a rude individual and urged fans to get closer to her whenever they meet her in town and want to have conversations.

Below is the video of Mzvee speaking about her eye problems:

Mzvee's eye problems stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users, who shared similar experiences with their eyesight below:

Celebrity Engineer Gh commented:

"I have astigmatism too and it was detected late. The discomfort of trying to see without your glasses (blurry vision) is frustrating. I hate how people react when they catch me squinting my eyes."

Maamas Perfumery, Kumasi said:

"I have the same problem and my three friends who are optometrists are always mad at me for taking glasses and keeping them in my bedroom and squinting my eyes to see well from afar😂😂😂."

Mhame Timaa commented:

"Those who don’t wear lenses/glasses don’t know what God has done for you 🥺 having an eye problem is not easy."

Tillypayses3 said:

"For me, my right eyeball is shaking due to that. When I use my hand to cover my left eye, the right eye can’t open 😩. When I went to the hospital, they said it was shaking they couldn't see what was happening."

New update on Kofi Adoma's eye injury

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma's wife Miracle Adoma provided an update on her husband's eye injury after he was shot in Dormaa weeks ago.

In a video, the renowned journalist's wife rejoiced and praised God as she sang a gospel song while alone in her plush room.

The video garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians, who thronged to Miracle Adoma's comments section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh