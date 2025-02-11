Michy GH, in a video, addressed criticism about her selling Fruit Juice by the roadside over the weekends

Shatta Wale's ex-fiancee denied claims that she was broke, stating that she was in a better financial situation

Michy GH also listed the numerous properties and business ventures that were accumulating revenue for her

Ghanaian entrepreneur and musician Michy GH has addressed critics after videos of her selling her fruit juice products by the roadside surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale's ex-fiancée Michy GH addresses criticism about her selling fruit juice by the roadside. Photo source: @michygh

Source: Instagram

The baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale took to her official YouTube channel to share a video of her responding to some negative comments she received from Ghanaians for her business activities.

Michy GH questioned why people would have an issue with her adopting a different strategy to market her products. She recounted how she started her fruit juice business through her social media platforms.

The Juice Bae entrepreneur questioned why critics would have a negative mindset and assume she was facing financial struggles because she was selling her products by the street.

Michy GH denied claims that she was broke, stating that she was in a better financial situation than she had ever been at any particular point in her life.

The socialite shared that she owned multiple properties and was collecting huge amounts of rent money. She said she had also started farming on a two-acre land she acquired with her own money and had also been enstooled as a queen mother.

"No, I am not broke. In fact, I am very well-to-do at this point in my life. Thank God. I am collecting rent from multiple properties. I am farming on a two-acre land. I am a Queen Mother in the most beautiful town in Ghana. Look at me, I am flourishing."

Michy GH noted that she could rely on her mother for financial support if she decided to stop working, as she owned two big hotels in Ghana.

She advised critics against painting images of people with the things they see about them on social media as there was more to life than popularity.

Shatta Wale's baby mama Michy GH poses for photos at an event. Photo source: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy GH said she was an industrious woman and very intelligent. She noted that she helped a lot of people with their assignments in Senior High School and gained admission to the university at 16 but decided against going due to her bad behaviour.

The musician added that she had learnt from her life journey and did not expect people negative-minded people to judge her lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Michy GH's response to criticisms stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

abdulaifaris20 said:

"Leave them momma. We got your back always."

Wizzi_Official commented:

"I don’t understand why some people will buy 3gh data and come online and be talking anyhow smh. never mind them Queen 👸🏼."

rukayaamidu962 said:

"Please learn from Mzbel. She is so strong. A very strong woman."

SuabicFuseini commented:

"Your biggest problem was listening to friends."

Michy and Majesty sell on the street

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy and Majesty sold fruit juice on the street in a memorable mother-and-son moment.

In a video, Majesty advertised the product via a microphone as Michy attended to customers who patronised her juice stand.

The video of Michy and Majesty selling juice on the street triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh