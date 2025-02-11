Deacon Famous, a renowned Nigerian content creator recently married a Ghanaian after his relationship with Nollywood star Ada Uli ended

The content creator's high-flying Ghana Naija wedding has garnered significant traction on social media

Scores of Nigerian fans appear to be unsatisfied with the actor's decision to settle with his Ghanaian bride

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of renowned Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu's son, Deacon Famous, reportedly reacting to criticisms about his recent wedding in Ghana has popped up online.

Ngozi Ezeonu's son acts unfazed as criticisms about his marriage intensify. Photo source: DeaconFamous, AdaUli

Source: Facebook

On February 8, Deacon Famous tied the knot with his Ghanaian bride, Mawusi. His mum, Ngozi and several other Nollywood stars, including Moses Bliss and Brain Jotter, joined the occasion.

Several videos of the content creator's star-studded wedding have surfaced online.

Deacon Famous and Brain Jotter in Ghana. Photo source: Instagram/DeaconFamous

Source: Instagram

Some fans who have followed the Nollywood youngster's journey were not impressed with his choice to settle with his Ghanaian bride.

Many expected him to grow together with his Nigerian content creator girlfriend, Ada Uli. It's unclear what caused their split.

In a video making rounds online, Deacon Famous shared a subtle reason for his decision to settle with Mawusi. He said,

"It's better for your children to have a good mother to give yourself a fine wife."

Here are some more moments from Deacon Famous and Mawusi's wedding

Deacon Famous chooses wife over groomsmen

In another video shared by Deacon Famous, the actor reiterated his stance amid criticisms over his marriage to a Ghanaian bride.

In the video, the actor draped in his beautiful Kente cloth with his wife engaged in a tug of war with his groomsmen.

Deacon Famous' caption read, "My wife will always win my heart." The musician established that he was unfazed by the criticisms about his marital decision.

Deacon Famous and wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Deacon Famous and Mawusi's Ghana Naija wedding.

osikanii_ shared:

"You can see maturity in this woman...who's Ada Uli."

Blessing Frank remarked:

"I no even know say you don marry. Nah from person page I rush come."

M.O shoes collections noted:

"Do we marry to trend? Eeei 2021 century ladies comparing marriages 🤩."

@ CAGSFD VOYAGES wrote:

"Eiihh they are speaking EWE my language 😂 ah in fact volta région people are the best in Ghana. Their women are so respectful. Happy home for you guys 👍🙏."

Nnamdi said:

"Congrats boss I wish to be like you one day more grace and long life to you boss your source of income will keep multiplying by day and you will Excel grow and see your children's children 🙏Amen."

S3fa reportedly marries

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that videos of Ghanaian singer S3fa in bridal outfits have raised suspicions about her marriage.

The singer fronted her wedding looks, tricking fans with her preference for a simple behind-closed-doors ceremony.

It appears the videos were scenes from a brand campaign shoot with the E Choke hitmaker, who recently left D Black's record label.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh