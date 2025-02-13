Felicia Osei, in a video she shared on her Instagram account, almost fell as she danced in heels in front of a poolside

While dancing in the humorous online video, her hat was blown away by the wind which disrupted her dance session

In an attempt to grab her hat, Felicia Osei wobbled and almost fell but managed to keep balanced as a man rushed over

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei had social media users laughing after she shared a lighthearted video of herself dancing in heels near a pool.

The humorous clip, posted on her Instagram page, caught the attention of her followers, who reacted to her playful antics.

Dressed in an elegant red dress and a matching hat, Felicia Osei danced with energy and excitement.

However, the moment took an unexpected turn when a gust of wind blew her hat off her head. Determined not to lose her accessory, she reached for it, momentarily losing her balance a bit.

As she tried to grab the hat, Felicia wobbled and almost fell. She failed to retrieve her hat from the water. A man who noticed her struggles from afar rushed to her aid.

Felicia is known for her entertaining dance videos, and this is not the first time she has made people laugh. Recently, she mimicked Dancegod Lloyd’s moves, which also went viral on social media.

Felicia Osei's dance, near fall stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

zeligsmama said:

"@osei__felicia nti what happened after the gentleman took it from the water? I want to know the end, the story didn’t end, please."

jacquahboutique.ja wrote:

"You lucky you didn’t fall in that pool with your hat."

mayas.bridal said:

"I think the guy at the back saw it n was coming to get it for u."

kofi.ofosuhene commented:

"The hat had to quickly escape for safety because the moves coming wouldn’t favour it."

hairsensation_gh said:

"You are lucky you didn’t fall into the pool yourself.😂"

laburna_ wrote:

"I’m supposed to be around before you start this dance moves then I will become a superhero and dive into the pool."

Asantewaa almost falls at market

In a similar story, Asantewaa almost fell while she was trying on a thrift outfit she bought at the Kantamanto market.

YEN.com.gh reported that she was in the company of a friend when the hilarious moment was captured in a video.

Ghanaians who watched the moment on social media laughed at Asantewaa's expense but also applauded her.

