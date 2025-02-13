Ghana Jesus Mmebusem, in a video, bonded with his wife Millicent as they spent time together

The comic actor served his wife breakfast in bed after she woke up early in the morning and received kisses for his gesture

The video of Ghana Jesus Mmebusem serving his wife Millicent breakfast in bed garnered massive reactions

Ghanaian actor Justice Hymns, popularly known as Ghana Jesus or Mmebusem courted attention after a video of him with his wife Millicent surfaced on social media.

The comic actor took to his official TikTok page to share a video of him spending time with his wife Millicent as they enjoyed their first few weeks as a married couple in their plush bedroom.

In the video, the comic actor beamed with excitement as he served his wife breakfast in bed after she woke up early in the morning.

Ghana Jesus, who wore matching pyjamas with his wife Millicent sat on their matrimonial bed as his wife drank her cup of tea and ate toasted bread with fried eggs.

The actor shared a passionate kiss with his wife as she enjoyed her breakfast. The couple later began to feed each other with tea and toasted bread while continuing with their kissing session.

In the caption of the video, Ghana Jesus shared that he and his wife were celebrating their Valentine's Day in advance.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's wedding

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem recently tied the knot with his beautiful girlfriend, Millicent at Asuofia Nketia near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in a simple private ceremony on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Notable Kumawood movie industry stars including Oboy Salinko, Vivian Jill Lawrence and Dr Likee, friends and family attended the wedding ceremony to witness Ghana Jesus' beautiful union with his sweetheart, who works as a nurse.

Following their marriage, the couple have regularly shared videos of themselves enjoying their honeymoon in their beautiful home.

Below is the video of Ghana Jesus Mmebusem serving his wife breakfast in bed:

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem and wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Ghana Jesus Mmebusem bonding with his wife Millicent and serving her breakfast in the bed below:

Time will tell commented:

"Yesu dey chop love 😘."

The Chairman Freedom said:

"Yesu paaa na edi ɔdɔ sei na me sofo 😂."

The Twins mummy commented:

"In fact, I miss my husband as I am watching this."

EssienMusic said:

"Jesus mpo wɔ atenka atinka."

Ruby Mills313 commented:

"Love is sweet with the right person."

GHANA KING Of PRANK said:

"Wow, so pretty. Mr and Mrs, God bless you all."

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem addresses wife's pregnancy rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Jesus Mmebusem addressed his wife Millicent's pregnancy rumours about his wife.

The comic actor burst into small laughter after a fan asked him and his wife questions during a live interaction on social media.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem and his wife Millicent's reactions to the questions got people talking on social media.

