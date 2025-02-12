The gorgeous wife of Justice Hymns, popularly known as Ghana Jesus or Mmebusem has a high fashion sense

The newest celebrity bride who is allegedly pregnant has gone viral with her stylish outfits on TikTok

Some social media users have commented on Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's flawless makeup and hairstyle online

Kumawood actor Justice Hymns, popularly known as Ghana Jesus or Mmebusem, and his stunning wife have been making headlines following their star-studded wedding.

Mmebusem's young and beautiful wife, Millicent, has become the centre of attention after experiencing some epic makeup mishaps during both their traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's heavily pregnant flaunts her baby bump in a white outfit. Photo credit: @officialmmebusem.

In a recent interview, the Ghanaian comic actor Mmebusem revealed that he is older than his wife, despite some opinions suggesting that she appeared older on her wedding day.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the hardworking and dedicated health professional is allegedly pregnant just two weeks after their widely publicized wedding ceremony in the Ashanti Region.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Mmebusem's wife in classy outfits.

Ghana Jesus's wife rocks stylish pyjamas

Ghanaian actor Ghana Jesus Mmebusem and his newly married wife looked adorable together in matching pajamas for their viral photoshoot.

The celebrity couple couldn't stop smiling as they posed in a lovey-dovey manner for the couple shoot on TikTok.

Mmebusem's wife showed off her bare face without makeup while rocking stud earrings to enhance her natural beauty.

Watch the video below:

Mmebusem's wife rocks a colourful dress

Ghanaian health personnel Millicent looked effortlessly chic in a colourful halterneck flared dress for her photoshoot.

Mmebusem's wife wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings and matching bracelets to complete her classy look.

Watch the video below:

Mmebusem's wife poses with her bridesmaids

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's wife looked radiant in a white bridal robe and heavy makeup for her star-studded wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Millicent turned heads with her flawless heavy makeup as she prepared to recite her marital vows on February 1, 2025.

The beautiful bridesmaids looked gorgeous in pink robes and elegant hairstyles to support their friend on her big day.

Watch the video below:

Mmebusem's wife rocks a red dress

Ghanaian comic actor Mmebusem's ever-gorgeous wife with an infectious smile Millicent is a die-hard of legendary Ghanaian musician Okomfour Kwadee.

The fashion influencer looked splendid in a red sleeveless dress as she jammed one of his popular songs.

Mmebusem's wife Millicent wore mild makeup and a simple ponytail hairstyle for the video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Mmebusem gushes over his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about well-known Ghanaian actor Mmebusem who has denied the rumours that his wife is older than him.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem rocks a stylish suit to his wedding. Photo credit: @official_mmebusem.

The gifted actor claimed that his lovely wife, Millicent who is young and attractive had severe acne pimples on her face during their wedding.

Some social media users Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's viral is trending on TikTok and Instagram.

