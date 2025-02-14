C-Zar, in a video, looked unrecognisable as he performed his Mercy Loko song on the Onua Showtime TV program

The Araba Lawson hitmaker delivered an entertaining performance of his other hit songs to the show's audience

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to comment on his transformation and recall fond memories of his music

Award-winning Ghanaian musician turned entrepreneur C-Zar stirred reactions after a new video of him surfaced on social media.

The popular musician recently made a surprise appearance on celebrated actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime program.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, C-Zar looked unrecognisable as he delivered an electrifying performance of his 2009 hit single, Mercy Loko, which featured singer Richie Rich and legendary rapper Tinny in front of the audience in the studio.

In the video, the Araba Lawson hitmaker sported a long beard which gave him a different look and wore blue long-sleeves, blue trousers, a white T-shirt and a baseball cap.

C-Zar, a native of Nnaso in the Ashanti Region received a rousing response from the crowd, who stood on their feet and showcased their dance moves as he performed his Sweet Fanta Diallo song and other hit songs from his music catalogue.

C-Zar's musical career in Ghana

C-Zar, known for his unique and sometimes comical style of rap began his music career in 2000 with his debut Afei Na Ma Ba album. He followed his debut album with a sophomore album titled Sumsum Sofo in 2003.

However, the rapper rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry with the release of his Araba Lawson song, which featured the legendary highlife musician Ofori Amponsah from an album, which had a similar name in 2006.

The Araba Lawson album earned him multiple nominations at the Ghana Music Awards in 2007.

The T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School alumni would go on to win the coveted Hiplife Song of the Year award ahead of other notable artistes like Okyeame Kwame, Obuor and Reggie Zippy at the Ghana Music Awards in 2009 with his chart-topping Mercy Loko hit song.

C-Zar lost his momentum in the Ghanaian music industry in the 2010s with the rise of new school artistes like Sarkodie, R2bees and Guru and released his last song, Azonto Pandemic featuring Praye Honeho in 2012 during the Azonto music genre era.

In 2018, the rapper confirmed in an interview that he had quit the music industry and transitioned into a full-time businessman after being inactive for some years.

He explained that he had decided to leave the industry as it was not lucrative and that he made less money despite his popularity.

Below is the video of C-Zar performing Mercy Loko at Onua Showtime:

C-Zar's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Auntie Naa said:

"So Czar is still young and fresh 🤣🤣🤣."

Nana Yaw Sikapa commented:

"So crazy how Czar is still looking fresh and younger than Shatta Wale eiii hmmm🤣😂🤣."

Mello Komix said:

"He will be 50 plus by now but he looks younger than Shatta Wale woow."

Arku Sika commented:

"The old people are still looking younger than the new ones 😂❤️."

Asem flaunts his physical transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asem flaunted his physical transformation as he had fun with some little kids in the snow abroad.

The award-winning rapper looked unrecognisable as he enjoyed his fun moment with the kids and congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles for their Super Bowl win.

Asem also lauded American rapper Kendrick Lamar for his musical performance, which generated a lot of buzz on social media.

