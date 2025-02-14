Shatta Wale's son Majesty, in a video that surfaced online, sat in the comfort of a luxurious living room as he played with an iPad

The son of the wealthy musician also had some cedi notes in his pocket and a tiny gold chain around his neck as he enjoyed himself

Many people who saw the video were glad to see Majesty living well, praising his mother Michy for taking such good care of him

The son of popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Majesty enjoyed himself while sitting in a luxurious living room playing with an expensive iPad, in a video that has surfaced online.

In the video, Majesty sat comfortably on a couch while playing with the iPad and had a look of glee on his face.

He had a small gold chain around his neck and some cedi notes in his pocket. Many who saw the clip were pleased to see him looking well and commended his mother for taking good care of him.

This comes after another video showed Majesty helping Michy sell fruit juice by the roadside. The young boy confidently called out to potential customers, speaking fluent English with a posh accent.

His involvement in the business impressed many, with some praising his hard-working mother for involving him.

Michy recently launched her fruit juice business and has been seen selling her products personally. While some admired her dedication, others were not too happy to see the former SM queen by the roadside selling.

Majesty warms hearts with lavish lifestyle

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Humble Thomas said:

"He needs dad's treatment, the mother's care is too much."

MONAMINO BABE SM wrote:

"Our KING ur royal majesty."

oglo said:

"I love you so much Michy. Being a single mom is not easy."

Lïl_Shůsh59 said:

"Eiii chairman don put 50 gh for een top pocket like een papa❤️.# SM4LYF."

Emmanuel Fiavi Agbo commented:

"Made a very nice lyric on this beat."

Esenam kpegah 56 reacted:

"With all this and people are saying his mom is broke that's why she's selling sobolo."

Natasha Brown3945 wrote:

"Woahhhhhh majesty you he looking very very supa dupa love queen Anne."

Majesty received advice from Michy

Majesty received advice in another video, with his mother Michy hilariously warning him against certain actions.

YEN.com.gh reported that Michy gave the young man food and warned him not to give it to one of his crushes in school.

The video sparked funny reactions as many Ghanaians found the idea of young Majesty having a girlfriend hilarious.

