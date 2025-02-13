Legendary Nigerian musician 2Baba has finally proposed to his new lover Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru

In a viral video, the ace hitmaker claimed that he loves Natasha and would love to get married to her

Social media reacted to the video by pointing to the lady's mannerisms while the proposal was underway

2Baba, known in private life as Innocent Idibia, has taken his relationship with Edo state lawmaker Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru to the next level.

The Nigerian music superstar has finally proposed to Natasha Osawaru and caught social media attention.

Nigerian singer 2Baba proposes to his new bae, Natasha Osawaru, in a viral video. Photo source: @official2baba

2Baba, who recently ended his 13-year marriage to Annie Idibia, was captured in a viral video placing a ring on 31-year-old Osawaru's finger.

A video of the moment which has gone viral online showed the lawmaker responding with visible excitement to the proposal.

2Baba's unveiling of Natasha as his lover

The proposal comes shortly after the African Queen hitmaker publicly confirmed their relationship and expressed his intentions to marry Osawaru.

He strongly defended Osawaru against accusations of being a home-wrecker, stating that she had no involvement in the end of his previous marriage.

Their relationship first caught public attention after videos surfaced showing the pair together at various locations.

Watch 2Baba's proposal video below:

Netizens react to 2Baba's proposal to Osawar

Social media reactions to the proposal have been mixed, with many commenters focusing on Osawaru's demeanour during the significant moment. The video continues to generate widespread discussion across various social media platforms.

davebeker said:

"With another woman husband 😂 most of these women don’t even have sense at all like that😳."

iammorenita said:

"Me I no see difference between this lady and Annie oh. Because all of them just dey shake."

_chinma_ said:

"I’m totally lost, Whatsup with the body movements and gestures."

xola_tikana said:

"Whatever he put Annie on I can see she’s on it too 😭 I know that head tilt and nod when I see it 😩."

@moti_se_rere said:

"So this means you've been dating this woman while you were still married. And one month after announcing is divorce he's moving ahead with another woman, meaning he never really loved Annie. Now that girl is shaking the way Annie is, seems like this one's own is even worse. The common factor between Annie and this girl is Tuface which means Tuface is the culprit here. I see some Dunbo writing leave Tuface you don't know what he has been through with Annie. It was Annie that went through a lot with Tuface. Come and think of it. Tuface used Annie to clear himself over a cheating scandal on that reality show YR&A."

2Baba recently announced an end to his marriage with actress Annie Idibia. Photo source: @official2baba

Young, Famous, African stars react to divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the cast of Young, Famous African, a reality show featuring Annie Idibia, had taken to social media to express their unconditional support for the actress amid her divorce from 2Baba.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib, Namibian actor Luis Munana and several others have made social media posts, with many applauding the cast for standing with Annie despite their differences.

