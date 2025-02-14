Adom Kyei-Duah, in a video, praised Apostle Kwadwo Safo as he cruised in a new Kantanka Omama vehicle

The Philadelphia Movement leader noted that he was honoured to be driving in the Kantanka vehicle

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Adom Kyei-Duah for promoting made-in-Ghana goods

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Center, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has praised Apostle Kwadwo after purchasing a Kantanka car.

Adom Kyei-Duah praises Apostle Kwadwo Safo as he cruises in his new Kantanka Omama car. Photo source: Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and Kantanka Automobile

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Philadelphia Movement leader was spotted cruising in town with another individual inside a Kantanka Omama car.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah beamed with excitement as he confirmed that he had purchased the car and was enjoying the driving experience as he went on a test run after leaving the dealership.

The prophet lavished praise on Apostle Kwadwo Safo for the innovative ideas he used to manufacture the Ghana-made car, stating that he was honoured to be driving in the Kantanka vehicle.

He said:

"Apostle Kwadwo Safo, it is me, your son, Kwadwo Adom Kyei Duah. I want to praise you. I am driving your car. This is a big honour for me."

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah later questioned why Ghanaians were not rushing in their numbers to heavily promote and purchase the cars being produced by the Kantanka Automobile company.

The Philadelphia Movement leader has been a longtime admirer of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, whom he considers a father figure in his life.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah preaching in front of his congregation in church. Photo source: Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Source: Facebook

In past videos, the prophet expressed his desire to visit the Kristo Asafo Mission leader and award him for his massive contributions to technology and innovation in Ghana.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has also been a big proponent of the Apostle Kwadwo Safo's Made In Ghana initiative, which seeks to get Ghanaians to prioritise locally made products over foreign goods.

The Kantanka Omama vehicle is a four-wheel drive luxury pickup with an Automatic Transmission and an Engine4 Cylinder Turbocharged engine.

The car has a Push-start button along with other unique features that can be found in cars made by big international brands like Toyota, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen.

Per research on the internet, a brand new Kantanka Omama vehicle costs about GH₵480,000.

Below is the video of Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah praising Apostle Kwadwo Safo:

Ghanaians hail Kyei-Duah for buying Kantanka Omama

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dr Frimpong Manson commented:

"It is good that we support our own. God bless you papa ✅🙏."

Samsek said:

"I will buy one as I attached myself to Papa Adom's happiness of driving this car."

Ohene ba commented:

'I don't know this man but I love him so much. I wish I could meet him one day."

Micheal Awuni said:

"Father, I like what you are doing. Move on with the good work. May God richly bless you."

She loves Bawumia commented:

"Daddy God bless you for promoting made-in-Ghana goods."

Akrobeto dashes his Kantanka car to cameraman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto dashed his Kantanka Mensah vehicle to his cameraman, Kyei.

The cameraman explained that the veteran Kumawood actor gave him the car as a replacement for his Benz car.

Kyei also recounted how Akrobeto had given out his other expensive luxurious vehicles to people.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh