Kantamanto Trader Flaunts Bundles of Cash Received From Adom-Kyei Duah

Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah has fulfilled his promise to support victims of the Kantamanto market fire outbreak

The man of God donated a whopping GH¢2.2M to some victims who are members of his church

A trader, Joyce Akyaa Philade, took to social media to showcase the bundles of cash she received as part of the donation

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman who trades at the Kantamanto Market has taken to social media to showcase bundles of cash she received as a gift from Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah.

This follows the fulfilment of a promise made by Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC).

A trader at the Kantamanto market flaunts bundles of cash she received from Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah. Photo credit: Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah/ Facebook and @joyce.akyaa.phila/TikTok.

Source: Facebook

Taking to social media to celebrate after receiving her share of the money, the woman, Joyce Akyaa Philade, said she received GH¢20,000.

In a video circulating on TikTok, she can be seen holding stacks of Ghanaian cedis notes, smiling broadly as she thanks Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah for his kind gesture.

"Philadelphia members, see what Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has blessed me with. Me that no one cared about, who was I to even receive such a gift? Thank you, God. Adom Kyei-Duah. GOD bless you and your wife," she said.

Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah preaching to congregannts of the Believers Worship Centre. Photo credit: Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The Kantamanto Market fire

On January 2, 2025, a wildfire ravaged the Kantamanto market, the largest second-hand clothing hub in Ghana.

Over 3,000 shops were reportedly burnt to ashes, with several goods and trading capital destroyed.

Following this devastating incident, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah promised to support some of the victims who were members of his church.

In fulfilment of this promise, the man of God donated a whopping GH¢2.2M to be shared among some victims of the Kantamanto market fire outbreak who are members of his church.

Below is the video of the woman expressing gratitude to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah after receiving the money.

Reactions to Adom Kyei-Duah's donation to Kantamanto victims

Upon coming across the video of Joyce Akyaa Philade, some netizens thronged the comment section to share their views on Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah's gesture.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@nyarko said:

"When I see something like this about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, I get stuck hmmm. I’m even short of words, may you live long Papa."

@AJ Ackah Somiah also said:

"Philadelphia Adehye kronkron papa Adom Kyei-Duah you do all still 5,000 years and over Adom Nyame bless you for papa I love too much."

@MR_LORD commented:

"May the Gracious God continue to shower thy blessings upon thy servant Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for his good work. PHILADELPHIA."

Adom Kyei-Duah spreads the gospel abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah had taken a major step to spread his gospel overseas.

The man of God opened a new branch of his church in Canada to serve the Ghanaian and African communities.

Members of the church who chanced on the video praised their spiritual father for spreading the word of God abroad.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh