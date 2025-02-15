Charlotte Oduro's alleged response to her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro's divorce petition has emerged on social media

Per court documents, the marriage counsellor denied several allegations her husband made against her in his divorce document

Charlotte Oduro explained that she was a very supportive wife who contributed significantly to her matrimonial home and her husband's church

Marriage counsellor Reverend Dr Charlotte Oduro's ongoing divorce saga with Apostle Solomon Oduro has taken a new twist after her response to her husband's divorce petition to the court emerged on social media.

According to Gossip24 TV, the controversial marriage counsellor filed her petition to the court on January 31, 2025, a few months after her soon-to-be ex-husband submitted his petition to dissolve their marriage.

Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro confirmed most of the information Apostle Oduro submitted in his petition in a court document intercepted by the blog. However, she denied his claims that she contributed nothing during their long marriage.

Per the documents, the marriage counsellor explained that she was a very supportive wife who contributed significantly to her matrimonial home and her husband's church from 2008 to June 2023, when he stopped her from carrying out any duties there.

According to the court documents, Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro explained that she never received a salary from her husband despite rendering various services for his church while pregnant and sometimes ill.

She noted that all the money from her husband's ministry went into maintaining their home. She said she was heavily involved in providing financial contributions to cater for the needs of her family including payment of school fees, utilities and other expenses.

Per the court documents, Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro shared that she and her husband had disagreements over how they raised their beautiful children. She dismissed Apostle Solomon Oduro's claims that her behaviour was the cause of their unreconcilable differences.

She explained that she never maltreated Apostle Solomon or caused him any anxiety and that her husband acted violently towards her on multiple occasions which made her fear for her life.

She also denied her husband's claims that she hardly communicated with her during the marriage, stating that the apostle was to blame for the lack of communication.

Per the documents, the marriage counsellor alleged that her husband brought home a church member who had a police case without consulting her.

She also denied claims that she was supportive of her children's bad behaviour towards him, stating that she provided for the kids and allowed them to visit their father every weekend since he barely spent time with them.

Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro denied allegations that her husband had involved their family members in their marital issues to settle their differences.

She also denied claims that she cheated on her husband and expressed her intention to confront him in court and solicit evidence of her kids informing him about the alleged affair.

