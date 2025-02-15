Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has responded to the claims in the divorce suit filed by her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro

She denied many of the allegations including emotional abuse and lack of financial support but admitted she's not laid with him in seven years

She has thus demanded a compensation of GH₵1M, a four-bedroom house, and GH₵10,000 month upkeep

Marriage counsellor and media personality Charlotte Oduro has issued a response to divorce proceedings initiated by her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro.

Apostle Oduro, the founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church, recently announced that they had already dissolved the marriage traditionally and were waiting for the court to finalise it.

Following his announcement, details of his suit asking the court to dissolve their 16-year-old marriage emerged online.

Apostle Oduro says marriage is beyond repair

In the suit filed at the Kwabenya Court, Charlotte Oduro's husband wants the court to dissolve the marriage because he believes it has gone beyond redemption.

Among the many points he reportedly made to support his claim was the refusal of his wife to eat meals prepared from the kitchen by the chef in the house. For many months, the suit is reported to have claimed, Charlotte Oduro has been preparing her meals in the master bedroom, separate from what he eats.

Also, he reportedly claimed his wife has never helped him in the financial upkeep of their home, even though she has been earning a lot of money from businesses he helped her build.

Charlotte Oduro and husband mated 12 times?

Apart from the above concerns, one other major point Apostle Oduro raised in his suit was the alleged denial of his conjugal rights.

The suit reportedly claims that Apostle Oduro has only had 12 intercourses with his wife during the 16 years of their marriage. They married in 2008.

Charlotte Oduro denies allegations

However, Counselor Oduro has strongly contested these claims. She maintained that she contributed significantly to their household through her unpaid work at her husband's church.

Regarding the allegations of not laying with him, while unable to confirm the exact number, she acknowledged a seven-year period without physical relations.

The counsellor vehemently denied accusations of emotional abuse and restricting their children's access to their father. She also disputed claims about her domestic behaviour, including allegations of cooking in their bedroom.

Counsellor demands GH₵1M, GH₵10K Monthly, 4-Bedroom House

She stated that even though divorce was not what she envisaged, she was not going to object to her husband's request.

She thus demanded that she be compensated with a lump sum of GH₵1 million, GH₵10,000 monthly upkeep money for their three children, and a division of their eight-bedroom house or an alternative four-bedroom home.

Watch Counsellor Charlotte's demands below:

Charlotte Oduro recalls disturbing her husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro had recalled how she once disturbed his peace.

In an old video, she reminisced about locking the man of God indoors and doing numerous things to provoke his anger.

She mentioned that she did not like how overly calm her husband was and tried her best to evoke his fiery side.

