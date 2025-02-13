There is an ongoing legal tussle between Charlotte Oduro and her ex-husband Apostle Solomon Oduro after their divorce

Apostle Solomom Oduro in his petition to the Kwabenya Circuit Court is seeking for Charlotte Oduro to give him money as recompense

Social media users who reacted to the demands being made by Apostle Solomon Oduro have shared varied opinions on the issue

A court petition reported to have been submitted by the General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduro to the Kwabenya Circuit Court calling for the dissolution of his marriage to Rev Charlotte Oduro is making waves online.

The document which was intercepted by a popular online media outlet Gossip24 and sighted by YEN.com.gh showed that Apostle Solomon Oduro was the petitioner with Charlotte Oduro as the respondent.

The ex-husband of Rev Charlotte Oduro seeks monetary compensation from the marriage counsellor. Photo credit: @utvghana/X, @Apostle Solomon Oduro/Facebook

Source: UGC

Apostle Solomon Oduro in the petition explained why the marriage could no longer continue after which he prayed to the court to grant him a number of reliefs.

One of them was for Charlotte Oduro to pay an amount of GH¢550k to him as compensation.

That relief was initially not in the earlier petition he submitted to the court in April 2024.

Apostle Solomon Oduro seeks compensation from the marriage counsellor. Photo credit: @Apostle Solomon Oduro/Facebook

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 150,000 views and 1400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the divorce of Charlotte Oduro.

@abigailaddo2307 commented:

"All I can say is that, if you’re still married and enjoying your marriage, just listen without judging."

@benosebey indicated:

"Some men experience pain, and when we speak out, we are labelled as the villains. It's truly unfortunate!"

@ericboamahamoah4074 added:

"Oh my goodness this man has gone through a lot. Being able to even come out with this is a big relief for him. I pray to God to restore him."

@asareawuahebenezer5165 replied:

"Marriage is not easy oh. May God grant every couple the grace to go through the difficulties and challenges which may come their way in their marriage journey."

@mayaasetv6996 added:

"This woman nobody could've convinced me she doesn't respect. Sometimes you don't even need to get close to people to know them."

Charlotte Oduro flaunts massive transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Oduro's divorce left many drooling after a video showing her massive transformation surfaced online.

The video sighted on TikTok showed Charlotte Oduro who had kept her hair natural and rarely added extensions.

The video then showed her current reality where the marriage counsellor had changed from her old ways as she wore an expensive wig and heavy makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh