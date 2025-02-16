A diminutive man, his wife and their two children got many people admiring their beautiful family when pictures of them surfaced online

A diminutive man, his tall wife and their two children have melted the hearts of many social media users with their lovely family bond on Valentine's Day.

Diminutive man and his tall wife

On the Valentine's Day special of the renowned Ghanaian media network, TV3, a diminutive man and his family made a special television appearance.

In the photos that surfaced on social media and went viral, actress and cohost of the Valentine's Day special on TV3, Naa Shorkor, was captured dancing with the two beautiful children of the married couple.

In the carousel post TV3 shared on their Instagram page, the family were seated on the blue couch for an interview.

Reactions to the photos

Many people in the comment could not hold back their admiration for the diminutive man. They talked about how handsome and classy he looked in the photos.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the lovely photos of the diminutive man, his tall wife, and their two children:

thenaana_pee said:

"😍😍😍he’s soo handsome."

_adenoa.aa said:

"The baby boy will have his daddy's height and the baby girl looks so much like her Mom."

mr_kariey said:

"The second child no de3 we need DNA😂😂😂."

awuraabenaadepa3 said:

"Akora ans3 oni aaa ose osi. Baby boy looks like daddy 😍😍😍😍."

akosua________ said:

"This mannn is handsome."

bismarkreignsofficial said:

"Love is a mystery, indeed! It takes deep understanding of the woman to marry the man. God bless her for her understanding."

pricih_me said:

"Na today that singleness thing pain me 😢."

myhighestlyf

"How this people get confidence they propose chaley😍😍😍love is sweet."

Diminutive groom weds taller bride

YEN.com.gh reported that a heartwarming traditional wedding video of a Ghanaian couple went viral on social media, capturing the attention of many.

The video featured a handsome diminutive groom and his taller bride joyfully tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

Their love-filled celebration sparked a range of reactions online, with many praising the couple’s bond and others sharing lighthearted comments about their height difference.

Despite the mixed responses, the video gained traction, with many celebrating their union as a testament to love beyond physical appearances.

Source: YEN.com.gh