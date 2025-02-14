Global site navigation

Man Proposes To UMaT Lover On Valentine's Day After Gifting Her Jeep Wrangler And Money Bouquet
by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • A student at the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, was overjoyed when her boyfriend proposed to her on campus
  • This comes after the man gifted her a Jeep Wrangler and a money bouquet in light of Valentine's Day
  • The video caused a stir with many people wondering about the outcome if the lady had said no to the marriage proposal

A student at the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, had a very special Valentine's Day when her boyfriend arrived on campus bearing gifts and a marriage proposal.

University of Mines and Technology, UMaT, Valentine's Day, Jeep Wrangler, Money bouquet, Valentine's Day gift, UMaT student, Marriage proposal
Man proposes to UMaT girlfriend on Valentine's Day. Image Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1
Source: Twitter

Man proposes to UMaT lover

To make Valentine's Day even more special, the young man proposed marriage to his UMaT Lover in the presence of everyone.

This comes after a video of him presenting a black Jeep Wrangler to his girlfriend surfaced online after giving her the first gift which was the money bouquet.

With the help of two of her friends, she alighted from the Jeep Wrangler and approached her boyfriend who was happily waiting for her to respond to his marriage proposal question.

Amid cheers, the young man stretched out his shirt and handed a pen to his girlfriend for her to tick either yes or no after reading the "Will you marry me?" question written boldly on his black T-shirt.

The young lady joyfully chose the yes option and hugged her boyfriend as everyone cheered loudly after getting to know her response.

Reactions to the UMaT proposal video

Some social media users wondered about the outcome if the UMaT had turned down the marriage proposal and ticked no on her boyfriend's T-shirt.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the viral video:

@General_K88 said:

"Now all the boys will back off. Only the dope boys will still worry. Or course rep with 1st Class Upper lol."

@kofisikaa said:

"Na Poor man dey kneel down 😂😂😂😂😂😂Dear son, p3 kakra."

@kawulagh said:

"So like she tick NO, what go happen? Congratulations to them 🎊."

@tin_kudi said:

"Love is sweet ooo. When money enter love us sweeter."

TikTok star proposes to his girlfriend

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok star, Kakai Shatta, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, and a video went viral on social media

In the video, the TikToker stormed a local restaurant where his girlfriend was having lunch to ask her for her hand in marriage.

On one knee, Kakai Shatta took out an engagement ring and asked the question to the love of his life, exciting onlookers.

Source: YEN.com.gh

