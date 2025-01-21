Akrobeto, in a video, disclosed the price of his brand-new Kantanka vehicle and shared the benefits of purchasing the Ghana-made car

The actor shared that he purchased the car for GH¢500,000 and did not have to pay any import duty as was the case with foreign vehicles

In the comments section of the video on TikTok, many Ghanaians complained about the cost of Kantanka cars making it unaffordable

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor and comedian Akrobeto has disclosed that his newly purchased Kantanka vehicle cost GH¢500,000.

Akrobeto shares the price of his new Kantanka vehicle. Photo source: akrobeto_official

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on TikTok by a Kanatanka representative, he highlighted some of the benefits of buying a Ghana-made car, including exemption from import duties and assistance with licensing from the manufacturer.

The video sparked reactions on TikTok. Many Ghanaians criticised the high price, stating that most people in the country could not afford it. Others argued that the price was fair for a brand-new vehicle, especially one produced locally.

This is not the first time the price of Kantanka vehicles have been discussed. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, CEO of Kantanka Automobile, addressed these concerns in the past.

He explained that comparing the price of new Kantanka cars to used imported vehicles was not fair and also said that many critics of the brand's pricing do not own cars and expect to buy vehicles for as little as GH¢2,000 or GH¢5,000.

To address affordability concerns, the CEO claimed that the company had introduced smaller cars priced at GH¢45,000.

This model, he said, was designed for ride-hailing services and taxis, offering a more accessible option for those in need of budget-friendly vehicles.

Akrobeto's Kantanka car sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Quabis545 said:

"I luv the cars but how do u still peg the price as against the dollar when its a made in ghana car? I don't understand, jux explain to me."

Benjamin commented:

"wow, beautiful, almost £32k. very affordable A brand new car costs more than £55k in Germany."

kay kay said:

"You people have to know the difference between a foreign used car and a brand New or tear rubber car…most cars in Ghana here are used cars not brand new. Kantanka cars are brand new not used."

Zack commented:

"500,000 like how?😳😳 It can buy plenty good foreign cars."

prophetstrongman5 said:

"Tweaa very expensive go to Dubai or south africa and ask the price of these cars which is made in the country very cheap I know he is doing a good job but as compared to prices is not good koraa."

Twum Barimah flaunts new Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, a popular Ghanaian businessman has made waves because of a brand-new car that he bought.

YEN.com.gh also reported that, unlike Akrobeto, Twum Barimah's vehicle was a foreign car- a Rolls Royce.

Footage of the luxury car has gone viral online, with many netizens praising his sheer wealth and status.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh