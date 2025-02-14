Wode Maya spotted a roasted corn vending stand during his visit to Grenada and was stunned at how similar it was to that in Ghana

The YouTuber exclaimed at how similar the Caribbean was to Africa and bought some of the roasted corn alongside a special lemonade juice the vendor gave him

Random people going about their day spotted Wode Maya and immediately recognised him, approaching to express their admiration

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya was left astonished during his visit to Grenada when he stumbled upon a roasted corn stand that bore a striking resemblance to those found in Ghana.

The popular content creator who loves to showcase Africa’s rich culture and untold stories, could not hide his excitement at the similarities between the Caribbean and the African continent.

As he approached the vendor, he eagerly purchased some of the roasted corn and was also treated to a special lemonade juice.

Wode Maya’s presence in Grenada did not go unnoticed. As he enjoyed his snack, random passersby recognised him and excitedly approached him to express their admiration.

Many requested photos, and he happily obliged, visibly touched by the warm reception. The level of recognition took him by surprise. He jokingly suggested that he might be even more popular than the Prime Minister of Grenada.

His influence has grown tremendously, with his YouTube channel amassing over 1.6 million subscribers. The YouTuber's goal has been primarily to reshape the global narrative about Africa, highlighting its beauty, progress, and potential.

In another thrilling moment during his trip in Grenada, Wode Maya was taken aback when he heard Shatta Wale’s 2022 hit single, ‘On God,’ blasting from a building by the street.

He reacted in disbelief at hearing a song from his homeland being played in a country so far from Africa.

Wode Maya's experience in Grenada stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NYRangerFan said:

"We believe you... Caribbean countries are just Africa outside of Africa."

Sir Tinho commented:

"I also said the same thing that Caribbean is Africa. If you look at Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and even Nassau in the Bahamas, they are full of blacks and their culture is African."

Felix Agyabeng said:

"That your contagious laugh 😂 makes me laugh anytime I watch you laugh."

Michell Bliss wrote:

"In Ghana we dip it in salt water and combine it with coconut."

Blessman commented:

"Wow. I would be pleased to stay in this country because they are friendly people."

Willz Dagaabie said:

"You are living my dream bro... always desired to see the world."

Ubuntu 369 bunga reacted:

"Welcome to my home Grenada 🇬🇩 African people of one love brother."

Dromó859🇬🇭 🇬🇭 wrote:

"How can one visit there as a tourist?….. I would love to experience."

Wode Maya visits Nogokpo

Back home in Ghana, Wode Maya also visited a town in the Volta Region named Nogokpo and he made a lot of interesting discoveries.

YEN.com.gh reported that the content creator had an engagement with the chief of the town who explained why the town was so feared.

Many social media users learnt a lot from the video and understood how certain stereotypes about Nogokpo began.

