Wode Maya met a pretty lady in Grenada and was very surprised when he found out that she was called Kwame, a common name in Ghana

In the video he shared on his TikTok page, the YouTuber questioned her regarding how she got the name and whether she had been to Africa before

Wode Maya and Kwame had a lovely conversation and the YouTuber encouraged her to visit Africa when she gets the opportunity to

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya was surprised during his visit to Grenada when he met a woman named Kwame, a name commonly given to males in Ghana.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Wode Maya questioned the woman about her name and whether she had any connections to Africa.

She explained how she got the name, and they had a friendly conversation. The YouTuber encouraged her to visit Africa if she ever got the chance. She assured him that she would not hesitate to visit if she had the opportunity.

Wode Maya has been sharing his experiences in Grenada, highlighting similarities between the Caribbean and Africa.

Another moment that caught his attention was a roasted corn stand, which reminded him of those found in Ghana.

Excited by the familiar sight, he bought some corn and also tried a special lemonade juice. He was also approached by many Grenadians who spotted him in the streets and they approached him to take photos with him.

Reactions to Wode Maya-Kwame meeting in Grenada

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

geenaeus said:

"Wode Maya, if you are still in Grenada kindly hit me in the DM, I would like you to meet my colleague with whom I trained in Cuba, Dr. Adel Peters. Fantastic Dude. very Kind."

cosmaskase commented:

"Make it happen #Wodemaya...That young sister must visit the continent."

kingfreeman said:

"Kwame is a surname in Ghana. Especially in the Volta Region."

JACK TORONTO commented:

"Please, kindly tell Obaa Yaa to visit Ghana, her brothers and sisters are waiting to welcome her."

StefanoMulwa said:

"Mwende Kenyan, specifically from the Kamba community ,Eastern part of Kenya. It means the loved one."

christabellabrown said:

"I had a classmate with the surname KWAME . a female tho her full name is Ruth Kwame."

Eric Arhin commented:

"Kwame is a " memenda" ( Akan)or Saturday born. "Memenda" means I AM THAT I AM's day . God in Akan is called Kwame, because his day is Saturday, Shabat!!"

Mansa Musa said:

"So part of the Ashanti kingdom migrated to Cote D'Ivoire."

user6957240611678 wrote:

"No, it's not typically Ghanaian, I'm also called Kwame and I'm from Côte d'Ivoire."

trevorrobinson42 wrote:

"Love this man. This makes my heart happy. I'm Grenadian and NG. My grandmother told me growing up never to forget the greatness of my African ancestors."

Wode Maya visits Nogokpo

Wode Maya had another interesting experience when he visited the Nogokpo town in the Volta Region.

YEN.com.gh reported that the YouTuber had a conversation with the chiefs of the town and discovered interesting facts about the place.

Many Ghanaians found the visit very insightful as they also learned a lot about Nogokpo.

