Ghanaian artist, Ansah the Artist, received praise after making a beautiful double vision portrait of actress Nana Ama McBrown

After making the post, the actress took to the comment section to respond to his request of how he could present the portrait to her

The lovely painting got many people admiring his talent, while others hailed McBrown for responding to the video

Ghanaian artist, Ansah the Artist, has left many people in awe of his incredible talent after sketching a double vision artwork of actress Nana Ama McBrown.

McBrown double vision artwork

Ansah took to his TikTok account to share a lovely sketch he had made of the multiple award-winning actress.

He flaunted the final drawing in the video as he turned it sideways to show an old version of McBrown and the new version.

In the video's description, Ansah pleaded with Ghanaians and other social media users to kindly tag Mrs McBrown Mensah's official TikTok account so she could see the beautiful portrait sketch he made for her.

He also noted in the video's description that the first side of the double vision artwork he showed was McBrown's old picture of when she was young in the movie industry, while the second side was her current look.

McBrown responds to Ansah the Artist

After several people tagged Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called, in the comment section to draw her attention to the beautiful artwork, she finally responded.

In the comment section, Mrs McBrown Mensah told the talented artist to visit the Onua Showtime studios on the Media General premises to make the presentation.

"My location is #Onuashowtime please bring it ❤️❤️❤️##BRIMM."

Upon seeing the comment, Ansah was overjoyed s he acknowledged receipt of her message and added the praying hands emoji as well as that of the emotional face and red heart emojis.

Reactions to McBrown's drawing

Many people applauded Ansah for the beautiful double vision artwork of McBrown. They showered him with compliments in the comment section.

Below are the lovely sections of social media users to the beautiful artwork of McBrown:

lizabeth Agyiri

"This is what we call talent."

akuamontana2

"Never been so impressed with Art😩 You are talented."

ESTHER KWAKYE 🌻

"This is the real definition of talent wow 😍😍😍."

prisciboat❤️❤️❤️

"This is exceptional dear 💯💯💯💯💯you are exceptionally talented 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯."

Student draws McBrown with leaves

YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful artwork of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin made by a Ghanaian student went viral.

The beautiful piece, according to an X post on the official UEW page, was made from dried cocoa leaves.

Social media users were impressed by the student's talent and the lovely artwork such that they praised the young lady.

