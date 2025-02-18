Funny Face, in an interview, spoke about being featured in the same movie as his baby mama Vanessa Nicole

The comic actor said he had no problem working with his estranged lover despite their issues in recent years

Funny Face added that he wished to see Vanessa Nicole achieve massive success for the sake of the children

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has shared his thoughts on working with his estranged baby mama Vanessa Nicole on an upcoming movie project.

In an interview with content creator NAHBAFF TV, the comic actor said he had no problems featuring in the same movie with his ex-girlfriend. He explained that he harboured no hatred for Vanessa Nicole as they shared their kids.

The comedian also noted that he wished to see his estranged lover achieve massive success in her life as it would also be beneficial for their children, since she has been taking care of them since their feud began.

"I felt normal. At the end of the day, we have kids together so I cannot hate her. If she succeeds, my kids will automatically succeed. I just want her to succeed so if it is for me to play a role with her for the kids to get a good standing. She has been the one taking care of the kids since our issues began. The bigger picture is that I cannot hate her because of the kids."

Funny Face said he could not harbour hatred towards his estranged baby mama while simultaneously loving his daughters.

He noted that he saw their collaboration on the project as an opportunity to project Vanessa to a higher level in the movie industry and achieve tremendous success in her career.

Funny Face's remarks came after he and Vanessa Nicole were cast to play the role of two lovers in an upcoming movie titled Love Rules.

The former couple were unveiled as two of the numerous cast members at a press conference on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The event also marked the first public meeting between Funny Face and Vanessa in a long while after their public fallout a few years ago.

In recent years, the comic actor has battled mental health struggles, which have strained his relationship with his baby mama and derailed his acting career.

Despite being admitted to a psychiatric facility on several occasions, Funny Face faced constant challenges until his colleague Kwaku Manu intervened in the matter months ago.

He is currently recovering from his mental health issues and is gearing towards making a successful comeback in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Below is the video of Funny Face speaking about being in the same movie with Vanessa:

Vanessa upset over reference to Funny Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa was upset after a reference to Funny Face at a presser for the upcoming movie.

The actress angrily interjected after content creator Papa Jay referred to her as the ex-wife of the embattled comedian.

The video of the incident with Vanessa at the press conference garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

