Stephen Appiah’s daughter, Vanessa, has captivated social media after making a rare appearance alongside her superstar father

The young beauty, who is the last of Appiah’s three children with his wife, Hannah, joined her dad in a heartwarming moment

Her elder brothers, Larry and Rodney, have also made headlines in the past for their own unique styles and charm

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and his daughter, Vanessa Angel Naa Dede Nakai Appiah, have once again stolen the spotlight after being spotted together in a heartwarming father-daughter moment that has charmed social media.

In a photo shared on Appiah’s Instagram stories, the ex-Black Stars midfielder was seen enjoying quality time with his beautiful daughter, Vanessa.

Stephen Appiah bonds with his daughter

The two looked relaxed and radiant in casual outfits, appearing to have returned from a day out.

Their glowing smiles and effortless chemistry caught fans’ attention, with many admiring how much Vanessa has grown.

This is not the first time Stephen and Vanessa have been seen together in public.

Back in July, the pair made an appearance at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the President’s Cup clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Unlike her brothers, Vanessa keeps a low profile and is rarely seen at public events or on social media, making each appearance with her father a delightful surprise for fans.

Beyond his bond with Vanessa, Appiah remains deeply involved in the lives of his sons.

In 2023, he proudly attended the graduation ceremony of his eldest son, Larry, who earned a degree in Business Economics from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

His younger son, Rodney, is following in his father’s footsteps as a budding footballer.

Despite battling nagging injuries, which have stalled his progress, the former Great Olympics player is hopeful of reaching the heights of his dad.

Appiah has been a constant source of encouragement and guidance as Rodney works toward building his own career in the sport.

Appiah: A football legend and a devoted dad

Widely admired for his leadership and humility during his playing days, Stephen Appiah continues to inspire even in retirement.

The former Juventus and Fenerbahçe star has smoothly transitioned into football administration and now serves as the vice chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

While his exploits on the pitch made him a national icon, it is his dedication to family that continues to endear him to many Ghanaians.

Appiah’s latest photo with Vanessa is not just a reminder of how fast time flies but also a touching reflection of his enduring role as a loving and present father.

How ex-int'l faked injury to save Appiah

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Appiah expressed heartfelt gratitude to his former teammate Mohammed Gargo for the crucial role he played in his early career.

Gargo once feigned an injury just so a young Appiah could get the chance to impress the first-team coaches.

