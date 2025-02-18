Actress Vanessa Nicole was not happy when Papa Jat addressed her as the ex-wife of embattled comedian Funny Face during a press conference for the Love Rules movie

In the video, Vanessa told Papa Jay to get his facts right, insinuating that she was never married to the embattled comedian

Many people took to the comment section to express their displeasure at the organisers for putting the former couple in the same space

Actress Vanessa Nicole lost her cool when MC Papa Jay called her the ex-wife of embattled comedian Funny Face during a press conference for a new movie, Love Rules. The presser was the first time Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole met in public.

Vanessa Nicole blasts MC during presser

A press conference was held on Monday, February 17, 2025, to launch the new movie Love Rules, which features Vanessa Nicole, Funny Face, Kwaku Manu and other A-list Kumawood stars.

During the press conference, Papa Jay spoke about Vanessa Nicole and Funny Face putting their differences aside and accepting their respective roles.

While speaking about the movie, the MC addressed Vanessa Nicole as Funny Face's ex-wife, and this did not sit well with her.

She interrupted the MC's speech, saying that she was never married to the comedian, who had suffered mental battles in the past and recent times.

"Excuse me. Excuse me. Point of correction. Oh, but get it right," she said in the video.

Papa Jay noted that he did not in any way attempt to offend the mother of Funny Face's twin daughters and that the matter had to be said.

Reactions to Vanessa blasting MC during presser

Many people in the comment section noted that it was not a good idea to have Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in the same space at the press conference, considering their troubled past as a couple and as co-parents.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video of Vanessa Nicole losing her cool during the Love Rules press conference:

@styles_jp8 said:

"They just want Funny Face to lose his cool again. This was a bad idea in the first place."

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Weren’t they married? 😂 osee get it right."

@StarYorka10 said:

"@1djmullah u see. Even just an address k3k3."

@NhanayawSammie said:

"This Papa Jay ankasa, he always wants unnecessary stories to put up on his blog on YouTube. Anytime he has the chance to encounter Vanessa, he makes her get angry."

@AprakuAppiah said:

"Make this people no do mistake and fix Funny and his baby mama in a movie we beg why are they in the same space together saf ooh hmm more trumu."

@flyboybhit said:

"So Kwaku Manu nu upon all his Solomonical sense, he couldn’t realise that putting Funny & that Vanessa at the same place can make Funny crash out again?"

Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole and their children

Funny Face emotional as he recounts struggles

YEN.com.gh reported that embattled comedian Funny Face opened up about his mental health struggles at a church event on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The famous comic actor recounted how his mental health crisis negatively impacted his daily life and advised the youth on how to cater for their well-being.

Funny Face's remarks about his mental health struggles ignited emotions while stirring up mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

