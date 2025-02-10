Funny Face, in a video, spoke about his mental health struggles at a church event on Saturday, February 8, 2025

The popular comic actor recounted how his health issues negatively impacted his daily life and advised the youth

Funny Face's remarks about his mental health struggles triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian comic actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has opened up about his mental health struggles.

Funny Face speaks about his mental health struggles and advises Ghanaians.

Source: Instagram

The actor recently attended the Christian Church service event, Healing and Miracles Crusade held by Apostle Blessed Ennin and the Olive Gatherings at the Presby Park in Winneba, Central Region on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The event dubbed “The Holy Spirit” saw ministrations from gospel musicians Nana Yaw Asare, Piesie Esther, Lady Prempeh and ACP Kofi Sarpong.

Funny Face attended the event with his colleague and close friend Kwaku Manu, where he mounted the stage and grabbed a microphone to share his testimony as he continued with his recovery from his health challenges.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face shared that he experienced serious depression which led him to recklessly drive at top speed from Kasoa to Winneba in his car.

Comic actor Funny Face flaunting a bright smile.

Source: Instagram

The comic actor noted that he almost took his own life as he had no way of dealing with his issues. He advised the attendees, who still doubted the existence of God to use his life as an example as he had experienced tough times.

He said:

"If you are here and you do not believe that God exists, use my life as an example. I have seen pain. I have seen suffering."

Funny Face recounted how his battle with mental health landed him in prison and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. He noted that his encounter with God had restored his faith and brought him to church.

The comic actor also advised the attendees not to be weighed down by their problems as he had encountered far more difficult situations in life than other people.

Below is the video of Funny Face speaking about his mental health issues:

Funny Face recounting health issues stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gospelina Valentina Adade commented:

"Our funny, please this time around, don’t disappoint Kwaku. We are all praying for you ok."

alvinflickz said:

"I don’t trust this guy one bit😂 he will later insult Kwaku Manu p33😂😂."

Danquah Bright commented:

"Kwaku was monitoring him well cos."

Fredajayza said:

"Always happy for him. Most people will never understand why we thank God for your life. 🙏."

Soldout2020 commented:

"Wow, Opetey is now born again. Awww, nhyira nka Awurade🙌, and may God give everyone that good friend that will stand with us like Kwaku Manu🙏🏻."

Funny Face shows his physical transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face showed his physical transformation as he hung out with Kwaku Manu.

The comic actor, who looked healthy, beamed with a smile as he engaged in a friendly conversation with his colleague on the street.

Funny Face's transformation garnered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh