Award-winning Ghanaian actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has returned to his home after fully recovering from his mental health issues.

Funny Face Moves Out of Kwaku Manu's House, Returns to Kasoa After Recovery

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face was spotted on the premises of his colleague and close friend Kwaku Manu's mega mansion in East Legon, Accra.

In the video, Kwaku noted that his colleague was moving out of his residence to return to his actual home in Kasoa, where he lived before his mental health crisis.

He stated that he and his colleague would communicate with each other via phone calls or during outings at public events. He said he would pass by his colleague's home whenever he visited Kasoa for his personal errands.

Funny Face also expressed gratitude to Kwaku Manu for helping him in his recovery and mending his relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and their twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

The comedian also reflected on his personal growth over the last year as he recounted his struggles from the mental health crisis that plagued his life.

