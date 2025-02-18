Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown melted the hearts of many social media users when she acknowledged the love shown to her by some little kids

She attended the birthday party of rapper Tic Tac's wife's birthday party when the kids spotted her leaving the venue

Many people wondered how the kids spotted her, while others loved her positive energy in the video

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was overwhelmed with emotions when she spotted little children calling out her name from the top of an uncompleted building.

McBrown receives love from kids

The Onua Showtime host attended the birthday party of Awura Abena Serwaa Ampaafe, the wife of celebrated Ghanaian rapper Tic Tac, held on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at his plush mansion.

In the video, McBrown's driver had arrived in her red Ford Ranger Raptor at Tic Tac's Weija residence when she was seen leaving the party.

Mrs McBrown Mensah asked her driver whether he would like to drive or she should drive. The driver's hilarious response got others laughing as he noted that he would love to drink the fruit juice while she drove.

"So you want me to drive on the rough road? My hand is hurting," she said in jest.

As she walked from the driver's section from behind the car to the passenger's seat, someone drew her attention to a group of kids standing on the top of an uncompleted building who were eager to see her.

The McBrown's Kitchen host was overjoyed as she shouted and leapt for joy while waving her hands in the air. The kids also shouted and jubilated in return.

She asked them how they were and blew kisses to them, which melted their hearts, and they reciprocated the gesture.

"These children know how to blow kisses," she happily said in the video.

Reactions to McBrown at Tic Tac's party

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to Mrs McBrown Mensah's interaction with her fans, which was posted on Instagram by famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix:

deeshubpopcorn said:

"Eiiii so how did the kids spot her at that far distance 😂❤️❤️."

ballackboateng said:

"The last part😂💔Aunty Ama…)se yiieeyi 😂💔."

mzz_click_michi said:

"Aunty Ama metumi ne wo atwa picture baako😂😂😂ose yieeyi😂."

mrs_amankona said:

"She’s a vibe indeed 😍."

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 said:

"She always shows love from distance afar."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Wei😂😂😍😍😍. My beautiful Obaa Ama❤️."

McBrown slaying in outfits

McBrown overjoyed as she receives portrait drawings

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown was overjoyed when she received two drawings from talented Ghanaian artist Ansah the Artist.

On the Sunday, February 16, 2025, edition of Onua Showtime, McBrown could not control her emotions when she saw the drawings that looked just like her.

Her priceless reaction melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, while others applauded Ansah the Artist, for his incredible work and for being intentional about making his works known.

Source: YEN.com.gh