Tic Tac, in a video, flaunted his huge mansion in Weija as he threw a lavish birthday party for his wife

The legendary Ghanaian rapper displayed frames of his numerous music awards on the wall inside the rooms

Tic Tac's huge mansion in Weija also had an office for his TN Records record label with a music studio

Legendary Ghanaian rapper Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah popularly known as Tic Tac (TiC) courted attention after a video of his huge mansion surfaced on social media.

The Kwani Kwani hitmaker's beautiful wife Awura Abena Serwaa Ampaafe celebrated her birthday on Sunday, February 16, 2025. To mark the special occasion, the rapper held a big lavish all-white party at his huge mansion in Weija.

The event was attended by notable Ghanaian celebrities including Reggie Rockstone, Nana Ama McBrown, Nero X, Keche Joshua, Blakofee and Article Wan, who delivered music performances in front of a large crowd inside the mansion.

Before the birthday party, Tic Tac had continued with his recent tradition of mounting big billboards of his wife Awura Abena Serwaa Ampaafe across multiple areas in Accra to mark the special day.

Tic Tac flaunts his huge mansion

In a video shared by renowned blogger Zionfelix on social media, Tic Tac gave fans a sneak peek of the interior and exterior of his mansion in Weija.

Inside the mansion, Tic Tac displayed frames of the numerous awards he has won during his illustrious music career including the Musician of the Year award from the 2004 Ghana Music Awards UK event and one with American rapper Nas' image from the 2008 Soundcity Music Video Awards in Nigeria.

The former vice chairman of the Greater Accra regional branch of MUSIGA's home also had an office for his record label with a music studio.

In the compound of the home which was built on the hills, the TN Records CEO had designed the floors with pavement blocks, making it smooth and easy to work on without any issues.

The compound also had another separate house linked to the main house via a staircase.

Over the years, Tic Tac has lived a modest lifestyle and has barely flaunted his wealth in public despite achieving massive successes in both the Ghanaian music scene and the international music stage.

Below is the video of Tic Tac flaunting his huge white mansion during his wife's birthday party:

Tic Tac's huge mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afiayeboah32 commented:

"Absolutely beautiful house!"

Blessedly said:

"Why Shatta dey make people think these guys don’t have money? Lol, if you have visited some of the legends dema house, you will never agree to such statements 😂."

baidooyvonne commented:

"Beautiful mansion 😍🔥."

kleensl8 said:

"Chale people get money ooo. Herrh Tic Tac."

master_akwaboah commented:

"Eeeeeiii, so Tic Tac is rich like that? God has blessed him 👏👍."

kay_twenty6 said:

"Nice house with great views👌🏾."

efuay commented:

"Beautiful waterfront property 😍."

setino13 said:

"Wow, amazing property 🙌❤️."

Memphis Depay celebrates birthday in plush palace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Memphis Depay celebrated his 31st birthday in grand style at a plush palace in Brazil on February 13, 2025.

The Dutch footballer's party was attended by his colleagues and staff members from the Corinthians football club.

Memphis Depay's lavish birthday party at a plush palace in Brazil garnered massive reactions on social media.

