Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has opened up about a toxic relationship that nearly ruined her life

Maame Serwaa used her life experience to advise the youth to choose their friends wisely and avoid toxic relationships

Some social media users have praised the beauty goddess for opening up about her mother's death and what she has been through over the years

Ghanaian actress Clara Benson, popularly called Maame Serwaa, has advised the youth to be careful who they associate themselves with on the Okukuseku Talk Show.

The 25-year-old, who started acting at the age of 6, explained that she is always alone because of some bad experience with friends who even accused her of having something to do with her mother's untimely demise.

Maame Serwaa cautioned her followers to always think negatively about someone before they open their doors to them to meddle in their lives.

In an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey, Maame Serwaa said that people shouldn't trust people easily because even their parents or siblings can be jealous of them.

"I had a close friend who was telling lies about me to others. This person will also tell me other people are saying bad things about you. It causes confusion between me and some people. Some of my family members had issues with me because of this person until I let go of the person, and I had peace in my life."

"It doesn't mean the person has a bad spirit or anything like that. But some people don't want anyone to have access to you if they are your friends. They want to be the only person in your life. That taught me a valuable life lesson. So, I stop being friends with people."

"Because of the benefits she was getting from being friends, she didn't want to share with others. I didn't wish her bad. She was just selfish but it got to a toxic level so I had to let go. Now, I have my peace and I am only concerned about my life, my family and my work."

Maame Serwaa shows off her tattoo

Style influencer Maame Serwaa explained on the Okukuseku Talk Show that she loves having tattoos on her body. She stated that some of her fans gave her the nickname the Young Legend because of her accomplishments in the movie industry.

After careful consideration, she decided to tattoo it on her arm to remind her of her journey and who she aspires to be.

Maame Serwaa talks about body enhancement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about young Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, who discussed plans to enhance her body.

The 25-year-old explained why she wanted to go under the knife and share the video of the procedure with her fans to educate them about the process and how long it takes to heal.

Some social media users commented on Maame Serwaa's viral interview with Emelia Brobbey, which became a top trend on YouTube.

