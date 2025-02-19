Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa has publicly disclosed that she wants to enhance her body for one reason

Maame Serwaa explained why she wants to consider body enhancement on the Okukuseku Show with Emelia Brobbey

Some social media users have commented on the screen goddess Maame Serwaa's viral interview on YouTube

Ghanaian actress Clara Benson, widely known as Maame Serwaa, recently disclosed in an interview that while her body is natural, she wishes to reduce the size of her bosoms.

During the Okukuseku Talk show with Emelia Brobbey, the Knutsford University graduate explained that her large bosoms often cause her severe back pain.

Maame Serwaa looks gorgeous in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @officialmaameserwaa.

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa emphasised that she has never undergone cosmetic surgery to achieve a smaller waist. As a fitness enthusiast, she noted that heavy bosoms run in her family; she is not the only one affected by this.

At 25, she mentioned that she plans to document the entire process of her bosom reduction surgery to educate others who may consider it in the future.

“I haven’t done any body enhancement before. The only time I considered doing it wasn't by full body. I wanted to do my bosoms. They are too heavy. I have large bosoms, a tiny waist and a voluptuous figure so every morning when I wake up from bed, I have body pains."

"All my grandmother's grandchildren have heavy bosoms. That was the time I considered the thought of doing any procedure."

“Even if I decide to do it, I will make sure to document it so others who might want to undergo the same surgery will understand it’s not just about fashion."

Maame Serwaa weeps as she talks about her mom's untimely demise. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa talks about bosom reduction

Maame Serwaa has explained why she wants to go under the knife in a viral interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Talk Show. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

SADboys stated:

"Ghana's most beautiful no doubt."

Abena stated:

"I know how you are feeling, I lost my mom at my adolescence age, whenever I remember her I cry 😭 sometimes some people say I am not the only person who has lost their mom in this world 🌍."

Anyobokone Tawiah Gifty stated:

"Beauty Queen 💖💗."

Ama_Bills stated:

"Beautiful ❤️."

Akosua GINA stated:

"Very demure and classic 🌹💋."

Mrs Andy stated:

"God bless you, sweetie."

Miss Amanfro stated:

"God has a purpose for bringing you this far and his unceasing blessings will always be your portion."

jnrkhalifa121 stated:

"You look so pretty 😍 💗 . Hi sweet sis."

reginaasmah508 stated:

"She is really pretty 😍 🥰."

Mhekay stated:

"Beautiful woman of valor ❤️✌️🥺."

Watch the video below:

Maame Serwaa rocks a pink ensemble

Ghanaian style influencer Maame Serwaa looked classy in a pink short-sleeved top and denim jeans for her proud photoshoot.

The Kumawood actress wore mild makeup and perfectly drawn eyebrows while smiling for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Maame Serwaa hits the gym

Maame Serwaa flaunted her figure in a stylish all-black gym wear for her workout session.

The brand influencer disguised herself as she wore a black cap to hide her face from paparazzi to focus on her workout routine.

Watch the video below:

Maame Serwaa rocks tight jeans

Fashion lover Maame Serwaa got tongues wagging as she wore a stylish top and denim jeans.

Maame Serwaa wore a long fringe hairstyle and flaunted her bare face without makeup for the TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Maame Serwaa talks about her late mom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Serwaa, who exposed people who refused to pay debts owed to her late mother.

The fresh graduate explained that her mother helped a lot of people while she was alive, including paying fees for tertiary students.

Some social media users have encouraged Maame Serwaa to stay strong after losing her mom in 2017.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh