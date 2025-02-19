Kwame Ayew, the brother of ace footballer Abedi Pele, in a video, was spotted at the Bawaleshi Park in Accra readying to engage in a game of football

The former Black Stars player looked youthful as he rocked his football gear and exchanged pleasantries with folks at the park

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy to see the legendary footballer looking handsome and healthy

Former Black Stars striker Kwame Ayew was seen at Bawaleshi Park in Accra, preparing to play football.

The retired Ghanaian footballer was dressed in football gear and exchanged greetings with people at the park before the game. He could be seen speaking to and advising one of the young players at the park.

A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians happy to see Ayew looking fit and healthy. Fans recalled his achievements as a striker and his contributions to the national team.

Who is Kwame Ayew

Ayew had a successful football career, playing in France, Qatar, and Italy. He started professionally at 17 with FC Metz in Ligue 1, later moving to Al Ahli SC in Qatar before joining Lecce in Italy. He played for several clubs in Europe and made a decent name for himself before retiring.

Football runs in Ayew’s family. His brother, Abedi Pele, is one of Ghana’s greatest footballers, winning the UEFA Champions League with Olympique de Marseille. Their other brother, Sola, also played professionally.

The next generation continued the legacy, with André, Jordan, and Rahim Ayew all representing Ghana and playing for big clubs.

Reactions to Kwame Ayew playing at Bawaleshi

user5626638152255 said:

"He’s a handsome man looking at his age I can imagine his youthful age."

dasmirakuru commented:

"I remember shaking his hand once in my hood. I held my hand aloft, shouting Kwame Ayewww!"

ChocolateThunder0505 said:

"There's nothing legendary about Kwame Ayew. If you're talking about Abedi, then yeah, now you're talking but definitely not Kwame."

DAVIDSON SENAM commented:

"I’ve played with him on this same pitch and I can testify he’s a good player."

