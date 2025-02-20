Sarkodie's son, MJ, participated in a cultural event with his classmates, teachers and other elderly people in his school

The rapper's son and his colleagues performed a cultural dance in front of many guests who attended the event

MJ and his colleagues recently visited the Ga Mantse and his traditional council for a learning experience

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, popularly known as MJ, courted attention after photos of him and his classmates at a school event surfaced on social media.

Sarkodie's son, MJ, and his classmates participate in a school cultural event. Photo source: @sarkodie and @tema_international_school

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie's son's school, Tema International School, recently shared a series of photos from a special event, Our Family Day Celebration, held on its campus on social media.

The photos showed MJ and the other kids in his class engaging in cultural activities alongside their parents, grandparents and teachers in a big auditorium for educational purposes.

The Our Family Day Celebration event was organised as part of the school's Unit of Inquiry on Migration, Culture, and Play initiative to bring young learners, parents, and grandparents together to share stories, traditions, and various experiences.

In one of the photos, Sarkodie's son wore a beautifully designed African print short-sleeved shirt with a pair of trousers and New Balance sneakers as he, his classmates and teachers performed a cultural dance to the sounds created by some local drummers.

MJ was later spotted seated in a small chair with two male colleagues, who also wore traditional attires and beads, playing Ludo game with an elderly individual. The young boy rolled the dice while his colleagues raced their tokens from start to finish on the Ludo board.

Many grandparents were also spotted showcasing their culture in front of the children at the event inside the premises of Tema International School.

Sarkodie's son, MJ, with the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. Photo source: King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Source: Facebook

MJ, classmates hang out with Ga Mantse

MJ's participation in the Our Family Day Celebration event was his second involvement in a school activity that provided him with an education and exposure to the various cultures in Ghana in recent times.

The young boy, his classmates and the teachers from Tema International School recently visited the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at the Ga Traditional Council, located within the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie, Accra.

The school kids interacted with the Ga Mantse and members of his traditional council inside the room and took both individual and group photos with him.

The visit, organised by the administrators of the school, was aimed at providing the students with knowledge about the rich Ga history, traditions and leadership.

MJ and his classmates were also gifted free souvenirs, including school bags by Naa Ayeley Hammond, the first runner-up of the 2023 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty pageant and brand ambassador, on behalf of the Ga Traditional Council.

Check out the photos below:

