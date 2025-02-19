Yvonne Nelson shared a video of her school kids learning with advanced gadgets in their classroom

In the video, numerous kids including Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong operated robots with a tablet

The video of Yvonne Nelson's school kids learning with advanced gadgets in their classroom gained massive traction on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has courted attention after a video of some students from her school surfaced on social media.

The celebrated actress took to her official Instagram page to share a video of little children from the Yvonne Nelson International School including rapper Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui's daughter Island Frimpong learning with advanced technological gadgets in the front row of their plush classroom.

In the video, it appeared the children, who wore their white and blue uniforms were part of a special robotics club as they operated car-shaped robots with expensive sets of computing tablets while their teachers monitored their progress and assisted them if they needed help.

In the caption of the video, Yvonne Nelson expressed pride as she acknowledged the children as the future of the country.

Below is the video of the children learning with advanced gadgets in Yvonne Nelson's school:

Yvonne Nelson's school in East Legon

On July 31, 2024, Yvonne Nelson held a grand ceremony to celebrate the opening of her new school, Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS) at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. At the event, some students graduated from the actress' other school, Just Like Mama Daycare and were promoted to the new school

Per their website, the school was established as a co-ed institution for children aged between six to eleven, which provided a safe, enriching, and inclusive hands-on learning environment with a comprehensive curriculum that emphasises the values needed for a successful future.

The actress shared that she sold her house and almost went broke in her efforts to build the school as she could not afford the interest rates on a big loan she had planned to secure from a bank.

She said the house was sentimental because she shared many memories there. However, she said that was the only way to proceed with the project.

Yvonne Nelson, who acts as the school's founder and proprietor, also shared that she was inspired by her daughter to venture into the education sector and provide excellent learning experiences for many kids across the country.

Ghanaians hail Yvonne Nelson for her school

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kwaku Manu tours Yvonne Nelson's school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu toured Yvonne Nelson's international school in East Legon Hills in Accra.

The Kumawood actor checked out the ultramodern facilities and held a conversation with the tutors and students in the school.

The video of Kwaku Manu touring Yvonne Nelson's school garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

