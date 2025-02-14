Sarkodie's son MJ, in a recent video, visited the Ga Mantse inside the Ga Traditional Council with his classmates and their teachers

The rapper's son looked all grown up as he exchanged pleasantries with people in the room and introduced himself to the Ga Mantse

Sarkodie's son MJ and his colleagues were later gifted school bags before posing for photos with the Ga Mantse after their meeting

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, popularly known as MJ, courted attention after new videos of him surfaced on social media.

In a series of TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie's son and other students of Tema International School with their teachers paid a visit to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at the Ga Traditional Council, located within the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie, Accra.

The visit, organised by the administrators of the school was aimed at providing the students with knowledge about the rich Ga history, traditions and leadership.

In the video, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, who wore his yellow and green school uniform, was spotted exchanging pleasantries with a beautiful lady as he and his classmates entered a room filled with members of the Ga Traditional Council.

In another video, Sarkodie's son, sporting a serious facial expression, looked all grown up and tall as he and his colleagues went around to greet the Ga Mantse who was seated in his traditional chair.

MJ and his classmates later stood in front of the Ga Mantse and the other personalities in the room to introduce themselves before taking their respective seats.

The children were gifted numerous souvenirs including branded school bags before later posing for individual and group photos with the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II before returning to the Tema International School.

MJ's visit to the Ga Mantse's Traditional Council marked a rare public appearance without his parents. The young boy has always appeared in public with his parents Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess or sister Titi in multiple videos.

Several months ago, MJ was spotted dancing with his family as they spent time with little students at the Sarkodie Foundation's Brighter Day Celebration event.

The outdoor event was held at the school park of Redemption Valley Primary in Community 9, Tema.

Below are the videos of Sarkodie's son MJ and his classmates visiting the Ga Mantse:

Reactions to Sarkodie's son visiting Ga Mantse

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

El Whyte commented:

"Hustle ooo so they go put a camera on your child."

Mbaba Robinho said:

"Culture is working in him. See the way he held his hand before greeting. God bless you, King Sark 🙏."

GistWriter commented:

"Culture. See the way he was holding his hand to greet."

Esthernanayaaagod said:

"Like father, like son😂."

Amiorkor commented:

"Sarkodie's son is very cute."

