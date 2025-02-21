Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere was overwhelmed with emotions as students of the Legacy Girls College showed her immense love

The seasoned broadcaster was invited to the school to talk to the young girls in the Elien Hagan House Week celebrations

The video of the students rushing to her to get her autograph melted the hearts of many social media users

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere received massive love from the students of the Legacy Girls College upon her visit to speak to them.

Legacy Girls College students request Serwaa Amihere's autograph. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere receives massive love

After her talk to the young girls schooling at Legacy Girls College, many of them wanted an autograph of the seasoned media personality.

In a heartwarming video trending online, many of the girls handed Serwaa their books, and sticky notes among other things for her to sign and write a sweet message to them that they would cherish for a long time.

Many of the students did not want the opportunity to pass them by as they stretched out their hands in the fashionable TV presenter's direction, ensuring that she noticed them and got her autograph.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere meeting fans

Many people admired the love shown to Serwaa by the Legacy Girls students. Others also admired the fact that she was speaking to these young girls and advising them.

One person, @galpat_wan also spoke about what it meant to have the autograph of a famous person, noting that he still had the autograph of Honourable John Dumelo in his JHS diary.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the love shown to Miss Amihere by the students as famous Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku shared pictures and videos:

galpat_wan said:

"I still have Honorable John Dumelo’s autograph in my JHS diary😄❤️."

giftydm said:

"Her smile has always been top notch😍."

eleanorphame said:

"You wore gingham beautifully ❤️."

ipab_ushering_agency said:

"I love this woman more than someone I know 😍."

patricia.opoku.16 said:

"Awwww, I can see my baby right there Akua❤️."

mz_barbincoom said:

"It’s always good to inspire the next generation to greatness ❤️."

Serwaa Amihere dazzles in outfits

Serwaa Amihere slays in outfits. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere urges women to upgrade gifts

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere advised women against gifting boxers on Valentine’s Day, encouraging them to be more thoughtful with their presents.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo, she emphasised the importance of upgrading gifts and putting effort into what one gives.

Serwaa also noted that Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be one-sided, adding that she personally enjoys giving gifts to her friends as well.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh