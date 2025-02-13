Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere advised women to refrain from gifting boxers on Valentine's Day

In an interview with Nana Romeo, she spoke about the importance of upgrading the gifts one gives out

She also noted that it is not always good to be on the receiving end and that she gifts her friends

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere emphasised the importance of giving meaningful gifts, especially on occasions like Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14 of every year.

Serwaa Amihere advises women in interview. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere advises women

In an interview with seasoned Ghanaian television presenter Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM which was aired on February 13, 2025, Serwaa reacted to the common practice of women gifting their partners boxers, stressing the need for more thoughtful presents.

The fashionable TV presenter noted that to receive a lovely gift from someone, one had to also give others a lovely gift that made them feel appreciated and loved.

"If you buy a man boxer shorts, he will buy underwear for you. I think women should give proper gifts. That has always been my mantra," she stated.

She emphasised the importance of reciprocity and generosity in relationships, urging individuals to upgrade their gifts when financially capable.

Serwaa Amihere advises women ahead of Valentine's Day. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

The Office and Co by SA clothing brand owner acknowledged that it’s perfectly fine to gift within one's means. However, she stressed that if you have the financial ability, you should elevate your gifting game to reflect thoughtfulness and effort.

"You can’t always be on the receiving end," she emphasised.

Serwaa stated that her approach to thoughtful gifting extended beyond romantic relationships and applied to her friendships as well.

During the interview, she pointed out that while some women always expected gifts from their boyfriends, husbands, or male friends, she did not share that mindset.

Instead, she emphasised that she regularly bought meaningful gifts for her female friends, and they, in turn, do the same for her, fostering a culture of mutual generosity and appreciation.

Serwaa Amihere's full interview

Serwaa Amihere cooks for hospital patients

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TV personality Serwaa Amihere donated to the management of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Miss Amihere and her team prepared delicious rice and chicken stew for the staff and patients in the female ward.

Many Ghanaians hailed Serwaa Amihere's charitable deed after watching the heartwarming video that she posted on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh