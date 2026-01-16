A native of Fanti Newtown in Kumasi, who witnessed the early dating days of Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba, shared fun memories that many had never heard

The man recounted how young Lumba would throw money in the opposite direction to avoid crowds while visiting Akosua Serwaa

He also shared heartfelt memories of living just blocks away from Serwaa and her family, accounting stories that many did not know

A native of Fanti Newtown in Kumasi has captured the attention of Ghanaians after sharing charming stories from the early love days of Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

A family friend has shared some fan memories he has of the then-young lover Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa.

In a TikTok interview with @by.grac.tv, the man revealed that he lived just two blocks away from Serwaa’s family home, giving him a front-row seat to the budding romance that many fans only glimpsed in stories.

He fondly recalled how a young Lumba, already showing signs of his legendary fame, had to get creative to visit his love without being overwhelmed by fans.

“Whenever people saw him coming in his open-top car, they would swarm him in excitement, making it almost impossible for him to move,” he said.

The man then shared a clever tactic Lumba used: he would throw money into the crowd in the opposite direction of Akosua Serwaa’s home.

“The crowd would rush toward the money, and Lumba would take that chance to slip through quietly to see her,” the man recalled with a smile, remembering the excitement of even being among those chasing the money.

These heartwarming stories shared not only the ingenuity of a young musician in love but also the enduring charm of the couple’s relationship.

Akosua Serwaa and Ado Broni's throwback photos

Amid all the online debates over Daddy Lumba’s family, TikToker Abigail decided to take a different approach.

A TikTok video highlights Akosua Serwaa's class, contrasting Daddy Lumba's wives' looks early on in their lives.

Instead of joining the debates, she urged people to appreciate Akosua Serwaa for her beauty, style, and elegance in her younger days, while also reflecting on Odo Broni’s life stage.

In a video that quickly went viral, Abigail shared a rare photo of Akosua Serwaa from 1995, when she was living in Germany.

The photo depicts a young woman exuding confidence and charm, adorned with a stylish wig and an undeniable sense of poise.

Abigail then compared it to a photo of Odo Broni from 2016, highlighting the contrast between someone already making her mark in life and someone just beginning her journey.

Abigail said:

“Have you seen this photo of Akosua Serwaa? This is from 1995. And now look at Odo Broni in 2016. One woman is already working for herself, the other is just starting out.”

Her message was not about criticising anyone.

Abigail wanted to remind people that Akosua Serwaa, who will turn 63 this year, is often judged unfairly for her current looks.

An alleged list of properties Akosua Serwaa co-owns with Daddy Luma surfaces amid legal drama with Odo Broni.

List of alleged properties Akosua Serwaa owns

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged list of properties linked to the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, circulated on social media amid her legal battle with Odo Broni.

The development followed Akosua Serwaa’s failed bid at the Kumasi High Court to be declared Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse, and her stalled attempt to seek letters of administration.

Entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziega shared the purported breakdown of assets, including multiple properties in Kumasi and Accra, and several business ventures.

