Asem, in a video, looked unrecognisable as he played with some kids in the snow in the US

The US-based Ghanaian rapper congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles and Kendrick Lamar after the NFL's Super Bowl LIX

Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of the video to share their reactions about Asem

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Nana Wiafe Asante Mensah, popularly known as Asem stirred reactions after a new video of him in the US surfaced on social media.

The former Lynx Entertainment record label signee took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself playing with some kids from his neighbourhood in the snow in the US.

In the video, Asem, who relocated abroad from Ghana many years ago, beamed with excitement as he skied on the snow with his equipment as one of the kids recorded him with a smartphone.

The US-based Ghanaian rapper struggled to perfect his ski manoeuvres on many occasions and kept falling from his snowblade and landing on his behind on the snow.

In the caption of his video, Asem congratulated the National Football Conference (NFC) champions, the Philadelphia Eagles for securing an extraordinary victory over the American Football Conference (AFC) champions Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl LIX game on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The rapper also congratulated 22-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar for his high-profile musical performance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

In the video, rapper Asem looked unrecognisable as he looked much slimmer. He also sported a big facial beard, which made him look older than his young age.

Asem's musical career in Ghana

Asem gained prominence in the Ghanaian music industry from 2008 to the 2010s as part of music executive and producer Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment record label's roster alongside Eazzy and Zigi.

Under the label, the rapper released his first hit song, Give Me Blow with its remix, which made waves across the nation. Other hit songs including No More Kpayor, 2010 Fylla and School Dey Bee earned him and his label multiple awards.

Following his departure from Lynx Entertainment, Asem embarked on a solo career and achieved some success before eventually relocating abroad after disappearing from the limelight.

The rapper announced his return from his music hiatus in 2020 and got involved in a beef with Sarkodie, his old rival, which saw him drop some diss songs. He also teased the release of an album titled Weather Channel at that time but failed to do so.

Below is the video of Asem playing with kids in the snow in the US:

Asem's physical transformation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Noff Rich said:

"I told someone you lived in the States but he said nah you dey SA."

TeraChronic commented:

"Greatest rapper ever, I hail you."

Jeffkwaku23 said:

"Wow, bro. You look different. I almost could not identify you."

Prodigal chills with his teenage son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prodigal chilled with his teenage son and other associates at his plush home.

The VVIP group member posed for photos with his son, who had a dreadlocks hairstyle and one fan.

The photo of Prodigal and his son triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

